InsuranceDekho Set to Receive $100M Investments

According to a few sources, InsuranceDekho, an online platform for people looking to avail various kinds of insurance, is scrambling quick to close their latest round of funding, in which they received funds that amounting up to $ 100 million USD.

The start-up company that is part of the GirnarSoft family has not come out to comment on the news. GirnarSoft is a company that also owns CarDekho which is an online platform where users can buy and sell used cars which attained the status of a unicorn after they completed their pre-IPO round to get listed last August.

3 years ago, CarDekho came out with their insurance platform that facilitates their users to purchase and acquire various types of car insurance in a smooth and easy process. The company had deals with multiple insurance providers that gave various types of deals. The initial success of this made them branch out and provide various types of insurances such as life, health, travel, and so many more.

InsuranceDekho, which is an online platform, allows their users to compare various types of insurances offered by various insurance companies, so that they can find the plan that suits their personal lifestyle best. The company also recently came out with their new feature which they call ‘InsuranceDekho Saathi’ which makes the entire process of getting an insurance much smoother for the people who do not have a regular guaranteed access to the internet and for people who are not very comfortable with making their decisions and transactions online.

The start-up company has forged deals with various small shops and grocery stores, vegetable shops, and house makers to sell insurance.

The company conducted a recent study that said that even though the country has digitised rapidly over the past few years, and that many Indians now have access to consumer electronics and the internet, offline methods of receiving and purchasing insurance still seem to be the preferred methods for most Indians across the country which is why the company is actively pursuing that channel as well.

The company was founded 6 years ago, back in 2016 with its head office located in Gurgaon, Haryana. The company currently has partnership with various insurance companies and are located in well over 1000 cities and towns all across the nation.

The company received funds amounting to $20 million USD 2 years ago from GirnanrSoft which they used to strengthen many parts of the company.