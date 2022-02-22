Intel unveils 1st gen Bitcoin mining chip called Bonanza Mine BMZ1

Intel unveils its 1st gen Bitcoin mining chip called the “Bonanza Mine BMZ1”. Its goal is to develop chips that are super-efficient and performs 1000x better per watt than traditional miners. This new chip introduced at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) is a step towards that. It is a blockchain accelerator mining chip and is very efficient & powerful, making it perfect for Bitcoin mining.

Intel unveils 2nd gen Bitcoin mining chip

In the recent ISSCC event, Intel unveiled their new Bonanza mining chip, which is a blockchain accelerator for Bitcoin mining. They showcased the BMZ1 chip, which is their first version, but at the same time, Paul Alcorn explained that they have already been working on the 2nd version of the BMZ1 called the BMZ2. They also shared how Intel has combined 300 chips to make a 40 TH/s rig with a 3,600 Watt consumption.

The efficiency of BMZ1 is due to its 7 nm process and a 7×7.5mm FCLGA package. Other than this, the reports gave information in the chip die, which is 4.14 x 3.42 mm in size. To understand its significance, all you need to know is that the lower this number, the better. As it helps in improving yield and maximizing wafer area usage.

Power

Coming to the actual power of the chip, they have 258 mining engines, and each one comprises SHA256 double hashes. They take up nearly 90% of the chip area and operate at a very low voltage of 355 mV. The ASICs can produce up to 137 Gh/s while consuming an average of 7.5W per chip. Comparing it to other ASIC chips for Bitcoin mining, one can see it stacks up quite well with the current-gen chips. But it falls behind the upcoming ones announced by Bitmain.

Though, Intel’s strong suit is its efficiency which will make it more attractive. This is also the reason Intel already gas orders from many companies. They include Griid, Argo Blockchain, Block. So, it is clear that there will be increased competition in the Bitcoin mining chip industry with the entry of Intel, and things could improve much faster.

