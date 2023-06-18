Intel’s Historic $25 Billion Investment in Israel’s Future

In a groundbreaking announcement, US chipmaker Intel Corp has pledged an astounding $25 billion to establish a state-of-the-art factory in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a televised address on Sunday (Jun 18), hailed this as the largest-ever international investment in the country’s history. This monumental deal is set to reshape Israel’s economic landscape and solidify its position as a global technology hub.

Kiryat Gat: The Epicenter of Technological Advancement

The forthcoming factory, located in Kiryat Gat, is poised to become a symbol of technological progress and economic prosperity. Slated to open its doors in 2027 and operate until at least 2035, the facility will serve as a catalyst for growth, providing employment opportunities for thousands of individuals. Israel’s Finance Ministry has confirmed that Intel’s investment will be accompanied by an increased tax rate of 7.5%, up from the current 5%, signifying the magnitude of this transformative undertaking.

Intel’s Enduring Legacy in Israel’s Technological Evolution:

With a presence in Israel spanning nearly five decades, Intel has emerged as a cornerstone of the nation’s technology sector. The company’s commitment to innovation has propelled it to become the country’s largest privately held employer and exporter, leading the charge in the local electronics and information industry. Through continuous collaboration and groundbreaking advancements, Intel has played a vital role in positioning Israel as a global leader in technology.

A Strategic Acquisition: Intel and Mobileye

In 2017, Intel made waves with its acquisition of Israel-based Mobileye Global Inc, a pioneering company specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems. This strategic move, valued at an impressive $15 billion, exemplified Intel’s commitment to shaping the future of autonomous driving technology. By integrating Mobileye’s cutting-edge solutions into its portfolio, Intel solidified its position as an industry powerhouse, driving innovation and revolutionizing the transportation landscape. Notably, Intel successfully took Mobileye public in the past year, further cementing the partnership’s significance and impact.

Netanyahu’s Resounding Endorsement:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an enthusiastic declaration, commended the monumental investment during a cabinet meeting. He hailed the venture as a “tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy,” emphasizing the profound impact of a $25 billion infusion into the country. This unprecedented sum stands as the largest-ever international investment in Israel, underlining the nation’s allure as a lucrative destination for global corporations seeking innovation and growth.

Intel’s Vision and Gratitude:

In a statement, Intel expressed its gratitude for the unwavering support of the Israeli government and recognized the instrumental role played by its Israel operations in the company’s global success. The decision to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel further demonstrates Intel’s commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs, solidifying its position as a technology leader. This strategic investment serves as a testament to Intel’s dedication to innovation and its belief in the limitless potential of Israel’s technology ecosystem.

A Future Empowered by Innovation and Collaboration:

As Intel’s visionary investment takes shape, Israel eagerly anticipates the transformative possibilities that lie ahead. The establishment of the state-of-the-art factory in Kiryat Gat signifies a new era of technological advancement, economic growth, and global recognition. Intel’s unwavering commitment to innovation, coupled with Israel’s thriving ecosystem, sets the stage for groundbreaking discoveries and collaborations that will shape the future of technology on a global scale.

Intel’s unprecedented $25 billion investment in a new factory in Israel represents a historic milestone for both the country and the global technology landscape. With the establishment of the cutting-edge facility in Kiryat Gat, Israel is poised to lead the way in technological innovation, economic growth, and job creation. This landmark deal reinforces Israel’s status as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, while further solidifying Intel’s position as a global technology leader. As the factory doors open in 2027, the world eagerly anticipates the transformative impact this collaboration will have on shaping the future of technology and driving societal progress.

