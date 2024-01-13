Internet Brands, the California-based parent company of WebMD, has stirred controversy with a cringe-inducing video aimed at urging employees back to the office. The two-minute video, initially intended for internal circulation but inadvertently made public on the company’s Vimeo page, features Internet Brands CEO Bob Brisco delivering a stern message to remote workers, adopting an unconventional and, for some, a bizarre approach.

The Tone of the Message

In the video, Brisco expresses frustration with a sizable group of employees still working remotely, emphasizing that the company is moving beyond asking or negotiating and is now informing employees of the return-to-office mandate. The tone is described as assertive and, at times, confrontational, raising questions about the company’s communication strategy.

The video takes an unusual turn as it incorporates mocking visuals and imagery. Brisco reprimands remote workers while the classic New Orleans song “Iko Iko” plays in the background. Stock images of a remote worker in boxers taking a video call and a Google Hangout welcome page stating, “Everyone is in person now!” add an element of mockery to the message. The video culminates in a dancing sequence to “Iko Iko” with lyrics displaying a company interpretation suggesting a stern warning: “We mean business” or “Don’t mess with us.”

Internet Brands: Lack of Response and Later Update

Despite criticism, Internet Brands initially remained silent, citing a busy schedule for the lack of response. However, the company later updated the video to acknowledge the criticism. In a seemingly nonchalant response, Internet Brands downplayed the concerns, stating, “Yeah, corporate videos are corporate videos!” accompanied by a shrug emoji. This lackadaisical response has further fueled discontent among employees and observers.

Internet Brands: Industry Trend of Return-to-Office Challenges

Internet Brands joins a growing list of companies grappling with the delicate task of navigating the return-to-office transition. The video serves as a symbolic representation of the struggles many executives face in convincing remote workers to return, resulting in awkward communications and misguided attempts. The challenges of managing a hybrid work environment have become a prevalent theme in corporate discussions.

Previous Incidents and Employee Discontent

The controversial video from Internet Brands echoes previous instances where companies mishandled their return-to-office communications. The CEO of Clearlink faced backlash after celebrating an employee’s decision to sell a family dog, a move seen as callous in the context of demanding employees’ return to the office. Such incidents underscore the broader disconnect between leadership and employee sentiment regarding the return-to-office mandate.

The video features the participation of several executives, including a senior HR team member and WebMD’s CFO. While the company insists on the necessity of an immediate return to the office, some employees remain puzzled and critical. Anonymous posts on Blind, a verified employee message board, reveal dissatisfaction with the video’s tone and execution. One employee even likened the acting to “hostages in direct-to-DVD movies.”

Internet Brands claims to have instituted a hybrid policy over the last year, but the abrupt and assertive return-to-office message has raised questions about the effectiveness of their communication strategy. As the workforce continues to evolve with a growing emphasis on flexibility, companies like Internet Brands must navigate the delicate balance between in-office requirements and employee expectations.

The Internet Brands’ controversial video serves as a cautionary tale for companies navigating the return-to-office landscape. Effective communication, sensitivity to employee concerns, and a thoughtful approach to the changing work dynamics are essential. As companies adapt to new norms, understanding the diverse needs of their workforce and fostering a collaborative dialogue will be crucial in ensuring a successful transition without alienating valuable talent. The incident underscores the importance of leadership’s awareness and responsiveness to the evolving expectations of the modern workforce.