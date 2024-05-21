Unitree, a company known for its budget-friendly robotic innovations, has introduced its latest product: the Unitree G1, a 4-foot-tall humanoid robot priced at $16,000. While the robot’s exact applications are still unclear, its low price point and impressive capabilities have already garnered attention.

Unitree has made a name for itself as the “budget Chinese option” in the robotics space. The company gained notoriety with its Spot-knockoff robot dog, the Unitree Go2, which retails for $1,600 and has been modified by various resellers for diverse uses, including military applications.

Impressive Capabilities for the Price

The Unitree G1 can stand up from a flat-on-the-floor position in a unique, limbo-like maneuver. This budget robot walks, stands, and runs in a permanent half-squat position, maintaining excellent balance even when pushed or kicked, demonstrating its robust design.

Practical Applications and Limitations

Standing at just 4 feet 2 inches tall, the G1’s height may limit its ability to perform certain tasks, such as reaching the bottom of a kitchen sink or a high shelf. Despite its limitations, its small size helps keep the price affordable compared to Unitree’s adult-sized H1 robot, which costs $90,000.

Battery Life and Weight

The Unitree G1 features a 9000 mAh battery that lasts approximately two hours. The robot’s weight is listed inconsistently as either 35 kg or 47 kg, translating to a range of 77 to 104 pounds.

The G1 is equipped with an Intel RealSense D435 depth camera and a Livox-MID360 lidar puck. The lidar puck, located beneath a “brain” part in the head, peers through the front of the face glass, allowing the robot to navigate its environment effectively.

Movement and Load Capacity

The robot can run at 2 meters per second (4.4 miles per hour) and lift up to 2 kg (4.4 pounds). The joints have a range of motion between 160 and 310 degrees, allowing for a variety of movements. However, significant programming is required to make the robot perform useful tasks, and Unitree has not provided extensive details on how to achieve this.

Unitree’s promotional video showcases the G1 attempting various tasks, though with limited success. The robot’s efforts to crack a walnut, open a Coke bottle, flip a piece of bread, and solder a wire mostly result in messes rather than completed tasks. These demonstrations, while not fully successful, highlight the robot’s potential capabilities.

The G1’s ability to perform tasks is further limited by its hands. Some videos show functional three-fingered hands, while others depict non-functional placeholder hands or gloves. The basic $16,000 model appears to lack functional hands, with advanced features like three-fingered dexterous hands and tactile sensor arrays available only in the more expensive “G1 EDU” version.

The Unitree G1 is still in the early stages of development, as evidenced by the disclaimer in the promotional video stating that some functions are still being tested. Despite its current limitations, the G1 represents a significant step towards affordable humanoid robotics.

While the practical uses of the Unitree G1 remain to be fully realized, its low cost compared to other humanoid robots makes it an intriguing option for enthusiasts and developers. With further development and refinement, the G1 could become a versatile tool in various applications.

The Unitree G1 is a remarkable entry into the humanoid robot market, offering impressive features at a fraction of the cost of its competitors. Although it currently struggles with practical tasks and requires significant programming to unlock its full potential, the G1’s affordable price and robust design make it a noteworthy development in the field of robotics. As Unitree continues to refine and improve the G1, it could pave the way for more accessible and functional humanoid robots in the future.