Invisible Friends Auction raised 496.69 ETH by a massive bid

A rare Gold Invisible Friends NFT was the talk of the town as it was sold for 496.69 ETH in its first-ever auction on OpenSea.

The highly anticipated Invisible Friends NFT collection launched last night. Though the artwork is yet to be revealed, NFTs were soon trading at a 5,000% mark-up on the secondary market. A special edition piece from the collection also sold for nearly $1.3 million, with the proceeds set to go to charity.

Positively, 100% of proceeds will go towards the RCC charity fund. As per the rules of the auction, @ZeroSalt420 will also receive five unrevealed NFTs from the collection while keeping his golden Invisible Friends NFT.

Following the auction, the NFT mint was a super successful one. The whitelist members minted their NFTs on the official website in no time. However, the team will soon announce the reveal date for OpenSea.

With 500K followers on Twitter, raising around 500 ETH for charity and already verified on Twitter, the NFT project will clearly break records on OpenSea.

Invisible Friends belongs to a larger group called the Random Character Collective, which also includes NFT collections SlimHood and Mood Rollers. Earlier today, this project earned the honor of becoming the first ever GIF on the OpenSea homepage.

With nearly 500,000 Twitter followers, Invisible Friends was one of the most anticipated collections throughout the NFT community up to this point. Kicking off the project with a special 1/1 collectible that sold for over $1 million showcases immense value and hype that has been building for a while.

The pre-sale for the official Invisible Friends collection went live at 5pm E.T. on the project’s website.

The project says that it’s “hiding in the Metaverse.” Each of Magnusson’s 5,000 animations in the NFT collection features an invisible character with the intention of drawing focus to the character’s clothing and gait. In a High Snobiety this week, Magnusson said that Invisible Friends was “for people who are still kids at heart. People who just wanna have a bit of fun on the Internet.”

The project has faced controversy over the last few days, with fraudsters creating a fake presale website. However, the NFT project quickly responded to the phoney Invisible Friends website, warning fans about the scammers.

As mentioned, the NFT collection features 5,000 animated NFTs created by animator and illustrator, Markus Magnusson. Although Magnusson is the creator of the Invisible Friends NFT collection, the collection itself is part of the Random Character Collective.

Previously, they launched two other projects, SlimHoods and Mood Rollers. Given that, 50% of the WL spots are reserved for SlimHoods and Mood Rollers holders.