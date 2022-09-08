If you’re waiting for the new updates about iPhone 14, then you must go through this article. According to various reports, the new iPhone 14 does not have a sim tray. Read the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

E-sim

The new iPhone 14 does not have a sim tray. The people who buy this phone have no option other than relying on the e-sim which cannot be physically removed. This new feature has been introduced in the iPhone 14 series only. For people based in America, this won’t prove to be much of an issue. But people who travel outside the country a lot will face significant problems due to this feature. The easiest way to resolve this issue used to be buying a local sim, but with the e-sim, that won’t be possible. Therefore, this will become a significant issue for people who are planning to buy this phone. It is bigger as compared to when the headphones jack was removed.

