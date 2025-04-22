Apple’s shift from not frequently updating the iPhone SE line to the newly launched “e” series appears to be settling into an annual release pattern. The iPhone 17e is purportedly in advanced stages of development, implying a yearly revision for this more affordable iPhone model.

The iPhone 16e succeeds the iPhone SE series, which was notable for its erratic upgrade intervals—2016, 2020, and 2022. This new model, which will be released in February 2025, will include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and the A18 chip, making it more similar to Apple’s current iPhones in terms of style and functionality. The debut of the “e” series signals Apple’s intention to provide more frequent updates for its lower-cost models.

iPhone 17e: Development and Expected Inauguration

According to a leaker who correctly predicted the iPhone 16e’s naming, the iPhone 17e is already going forward through Apple’s development pipeline. Evidence from Apple’s supply chain points to a new project codename that is connected with the iPhone 17e, that indicates that the device is nearing the trial production stage.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17e is tentatively scheduled for a May 2026 release, positioning it as a mid-cycle refresh following the main iPhone 17 lineup expected in September 2025.

Transitioning to an annual release for the “e” series aligns with strategies employed by competitors, such as Google’s Pixel “a” series, which offers budget-friendly alternatives on a yearly basis. This approach allows Apple to maintain consumer interest and provide regular updates to its more affordable iPhone segment.

A yearly “e” series could also streamline Apple’s product lineup, offering consumers a predictable release schedule and reducing confusion associated with the previous SE models’ sporadic updates.

Expected attributes of the iPhone 17e

While specific details about the iPhone 17e remain limited, it’s expected to build upon the foundation laid by the iPhone 16e. Potential attributes include

Design: A continuation of the 6.1-inch OLED display with Face ID, maintaining a modern aesthetic.

Performance: Integration of the most recent A-series chip, possibly the A19, to ensure competitive performance.

Camera: Enhancements to the camera system, potentially adopting features from higher-end models to improve photography capabilities.

Connectivity: Continued use of USB-C ports and in-house modems, aligning with regulatory requirements and Apple’s hardware strategies.

The making of the iPhone 17e signifies Apple’s dedication to a continued annual update cycle for its budget-friendly iPhone offerings. By aligning the “e” series with the mainline iPhones in terms of design and release schedule, Apple aims to provide consumers with regular, modern, and affordable smartphone options.

As the iPhone 17e progresses through development, more details are expected to emerge, offering further insights into Apple’s evolving strategy for its entry-level devices.