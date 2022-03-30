iPhone SE (2020) 128GB is Now Available at a Discounted Price on Flipkart

Apple have released the new iPhone SE, the 2022 version. The SE line can be considered as the budget line of Apple iPhones. As how Apple tradition is, the older versions of the SE are now available at slashed prices. The most recent discount rates can be found on Flipkart.

In ruthless fashion, in an effort to constantly evolve, Apple has ceased the production and sale of the previous SE and it is no longer even listed on their website for sale. In that line, currently, on the latest model can be found on the website. However, the older versions can be found at official licensed sellers’ shops like Flipkart.

Flipkart is currently selling the older SE at a lower rate. Unfortunately, we are left with no choice as only the red one is available. Also, only the 128 GB version can be bought at the slashed rate. The current price on Flipkart is Rs. 26,499.

You can actually purchase the phone for cheaper than the slashed rate as Flipkart automatically offers 10% off when you checkout. Also, if you use a CITI bank credit card to complete the transaction or if you opt to pay through an EMI, you automatically get another Rs. 500 off. This is a once in a lifetime price as the phone’s rate has never been this low since its introduction to the market.

Over the past week, the 64 GB, black colour version was available for under Rs. 25,000 but that offer has expired since. The reaction to this offer was overwhelming and it seems likely that Flipkart will bring this back to their website very soon.

Flipkart also sells other variants of the SE. All three versions of it are available on their website including the 256GB one. The lowest model can be purchased for under Rs.25,000. This is available in only red right now. The mid-range model can be bought for under Rs. 35,000. This one is can be bought in either black or white. The top end version can be yours for less than Rs. 55,000 and is available in all three colours. On top of that, the aforementioned discounts are also valid for all ranges for the 2020 SE.

Flipkart also has an exchange offer where you can give your current smartphone for an even more discounted price. The offer has a max of Rs.13,000 and also depends on its model and state.