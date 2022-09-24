IRS will summon crypto users who try to evade taxes

The U.S. is quite serious about crypto taxes, as reports suggest that the IRS will summon crypto users if they try to evade them. This was confirmed after the M.Y. Safra bank was asked to submit information about taxpayers who didn’t report on their crypto transactions. It also shows that even small-time traders need to be cautious about crypto taxation.

IRS will summon crypto users trying to evade taxes

There is a lot of opportunity for the IRS to get crypto taxes rolling as the trading volumes reach new highs in the US. Users are still not very accustomed to or open to filing and paying their taxes, let alone for crypto gains which makes this harsh step a necessity. If implemented well, the IRS could boost its crypto tax collections by quite a lot.

A US judge, Paul Gardephe, has already issued authorization to the IRS for summoning crypto users who. do not file their taxes. This was also the reason the bank was forced to submit information regarding taxpayers who were involved with crypto. There is also a report that the IRS is currently focusing especially on users of the exchange called SFOX.

While the US is doing well in terms of collecting tax, the case is not the same for users who invest in digital assets. There is a lack of compliance that the authorities must overcome it in order to ensure everyone pays their taxes. It’s not just about the profits; crypto users can also report losses which can help them settle them against future profits.

Crypto and taxes

While some countries like the US have proper policies in place for taxes, there are many countries where there is still a lack of clarity. We also have nations like India with an insane tax rate of 30% for crypto to discourage users from investing in the asset. Again there are countries where the crypto tax rates are zero or very nominal. It is all up to the authorities to decide whether they want to promote the future of technology and keep low tax rates or discourage users with a high rate.

