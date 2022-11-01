Is Elon Musk bringing back Vine?

Now that the dramatic conflict between Twitter and Musk has come to an end, the ‘Chief Twit’ is devoting his energy and focus towards improving Twitter and implementing new ideas. Musk has already given the employees his very first ultimatum about meeting the paid verification deadline. And now, Musk is contemplating bringing back Vine which was shelved by the company back in 2016. Musk even conducted a Twitter poll on Sunday to see if the users are in approval of bringing back Vine, and the results suggest that most of them are quite intrigued. Reports suggest that Musk has given instructions to his engineers to work on a vine reboot that could be ready by the end of the year. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

Twitter acquired Vine in the year 2012. However, to the disappointment of loyal Vine fans, the company shuttered it in the year 2016. Reports even suggest that the company had attempted to sell Vine shortly after, without much success. Years after, Elon Musk, the new Twitter head is all set to bring Vine back to the spotlight. Musk’s innovative streak could mean that Vine could even turn out to be a strong contender for TikTok, the app that has been growing in popularity and commanding the spotlight for quite some time now.

On Musk’s instructions, engineers at Twitter are evaluating the old code base of Vine. Since it hasn’t been changed or updated since the shutdown in 2016, it will require some amount of hard work. Although Twitter has introduced several new and intriguing video features since the shutdown in 2016, reviving Vine could take the app a step higher as it would give the creators a platform that’s separate from the general Twitter discourse.

Twitter Poll

On Sunday, Musk launched a Twitter Poll, asking users their opinion about him bringing back Vine. The majority of the users were in support of the idea. The major highlight of the poll was a response from the popular YouTube star MrBeast who said that “if you did that and actually compete with tik that’d be hilarious.” Let us take a look at the interaction.

If you did that and actually competed with tik tok that’d be hilarious — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 31, 2022

Some users had more ingenious ideas.

Bring back trump — The Arab Crypto 🎯 (@TheArabCrypto) October 31, 2022

Lets have some $VINE then 🙂 — Hasan (@hasanzahur) October 31, 2022

Getting the inventory of content (to a state that’s competitive with TikTok) will be arduous. Better to build on a video feed inside of Twitter. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 31, 2022