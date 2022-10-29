Log In Register
Is Jack Dorsey starting a new app?

Sandra Theres Dony
As the whole Twitter vs Elon Musk saga ends, netizens have a new topic of discussion. Jack Dorsey, the Twitter founder who left the company in 2021 is busy working on a new social media service. Dorsey’s new app, Bluesky Social has already piqued the attention of netizens, and the looming question is whether Bluesky will turn out to be a competition for Twitter. Dorsey is of the opinion that his new decentralized social network protocol is not being built with the aim of competing with Twitter. Only time will tell if Bluesky or the blue bird will eventually rule the social media landscape. Read along to know more.

A New Venture

Jack Dorsey has already made it clear that Bluesky will not be a competition to Twitter albeit in a cryptic way. He said that the app will be ” a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it.” It looks like Dorsey has everything figured out and is all set to embark on this new journey. The company has already shared its vision for the platform so that the users know exactly what to expect and what not to expect.

On the 18th of October, the company wrote on Twitter, “The World-Wide Web wouldn’t have been much fun if it had been created without a browser, and the same goes for the AT protocol. So we are also building a social application called Bluesky.” In the already crowded social media landscape, Bluesky will have to bring something absolutely brilliant to the table to make an impact. It looks like Dorsey has it covered.

Bluesky and Algorithms

The influence of social media on people doesn’t need further explanation. Knowingly or unknowingly, algorithms rule our social media existence. Bluesky intends to tweak these algorithms in such a way that the user is in complete control of the algorithms and not the other way around.

The Bluesky team hinted at this in a different tweet, “Algorithms dictate what we see and who we can reach. We must have control over our algorithms if we are going to trust in our online spaces.”

While Dorsey is busy with his new venture, Twitter is also undergoing major changes as Elon Musk takes the wheel. The effect is that netizens are quite excited, and their excitement spills through the long line of reactions and responses. Let us flip through a couple of them.

 

