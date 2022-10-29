Is Jack Dorsey starting a new app?

As the whole Twitter vs Elon Musk saga ends, netizens have a new topic of discussion. Jack Dorsey, the Twitter founder who left the company in 2021 is busy working on a new social media service. Dorsey’s new app, Bluesky Social has already piqued the attention of netizens, and the looming question is whether Bluesky will turn out to be a competition for Twitter. Dorsey is of the opinion that his new decentralized social network protocol is not being built with the aim of competing with Twitter. Only time will tell if Bluesky or the blue bird will eventually rule the social media landscape. Read along to know more.

A New Venture

Jack Dorsey has already made it clear that Bluesky will not be a competition to Twitter albeit in a cryptic way. He said that the app will be ” a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it.” It looks like Dorsey has everything figured out and is all set to embark on this new journey. The company has already shared its vision for the platform so that the users know exactly what to expect and what not to expect.

On the 18th of October, the company wrote on Twitter, “The World-Wide Web wouldn’t have been much fun if it had been created without a browser, and the same goes for the AT protocol. So we are also building a social application called Bluesky.” In the already crowded social media landscape, Bluesky will have to bring something absolutely brilliant to the table to make an impact. It looks like Dorsey has it covered.

Bluesky and Algorithms

The influence of social media on people doesn’t need further explanation. Knowingly or unknowingly, algorithms rule our social media existence. Bluesky intends to tweak these algorithms in such a way that the user is in complete control of the algorithms and not the other way around.

The Bluesky team hinted at this in a different tweet, “Algorithms dictate what we see and who we can reach. We must have control over our algorithms if we are going to trust in our online spaces.”

While Dorsey is busy with his new venture, Twitter is also undergoing major changes as Elon Musk takes the wheel. The effect is that netizens are quite excited, and their excitement spills through the long line of reactions and responses. Let us flip through a couple of them.

I'll be leaving and joining Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social network when it launches. — Donhammed Trumpistan (@kevinwitvliet00) October 29, 2022

I think Jack Dorsey just handed Elon Mush the biggest 44 billion dollar turkey ever! He is launching a new platform called Bluesky….sounds like a plan.

Let’s all join Bluesky!!!#bluesky — sergio (@wineandances) October 28, 2022

So Elon Musk fired some people who got severance packages who are now going to go work for Jack Dorsey at BlueSky Social which will rival Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram which will help to sink Musk's new 44 billion dollar venture. Elon Musk just got played. — TJ New And Improved (@j_storytelling) October 28, 2022

Can't help but think Elon got played by Jack Dorsey, who pocketed a cool $1 billion for a bird app that has already peaked … before announcing his new social app Bluesky Social. — sedef (@nsedef) October 28, 2022

Jack Dorsey testing his Bluesky App the day after em buys Twitter for 4 times what it's worth is priceless. — Sherry Berry (@dananwekky) October 29, 2022

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's new Bluesky Social app is now accepting users for beta testing, and is set to launch "soon" The project has been described as a rival to Twitter and is set to challenge existing social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.. — Old Man Lefty (@OldManLefty1) October 29, 2022

Hahaha! Jack Dorsey waited until Elon took over Twitter to announce his new Bluesky Social app.

Well played, Jack! ' Where are all the other software developers? Is Jack Dorsey all we have now to curb this right-wing take-over of our media? geez — Tess Deco (@TessDeco) October 28, 2022

Jack Dorsey is one funny guy. Got musk to buy a platform that he no longer personally believes in for 4X what it is worth. And then announces a new platform free from corporations. A public utility rather than a company. Pretty damn funny. — Ukraine Needs NATO Now (@PeaceIsEarned) October 28, 2022