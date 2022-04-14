Is there a ‘fan club’ for Dr. S. Jaishankar? Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm wants to be a co-founder. What Edelweiss CEO said Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has received acclaim for his response to a query about India’s energy imports and the country’s response to the Ukraine war. He remarked on Monday during a joint news conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their American counterparts following the 2+2 ministerial meetings that India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon.

“I want to do it my way and communicate it my way,” Dr. S Jaishankar remarked when asked about India’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by a reporter.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was among those who thanked the minister during the briefing for his crisp remarks.

“Our Indian team is just the greatest in international diplomacy.” “What a great response from MEA,” Sharma wrote on Monday.

“I noticed you mention purchasing oil. If you are considering Russian energy imports, I would advise you to concentrate your efforts in Europe. We do purchase some energy, which is required for our energy security. However, based on the data, I believe our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe spends in an afternoon “When asked about India’s oil purchases from Russia, Jaishankar told a reporter.

While the Foreign Minister was being lauded for his remarks during the joint briefing, Ajay Rotti, a partner at tax and regulatory firm Dhruva Advisors, published a statement from another event, attempting to establish a “Dr S Jaishankar Fan Club.”

“I’m seeking for co-founders for the ‘@DrSJaishankar Fan Club.’ “Those who are interested can respond to this tweet,” Rotti said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied to his tweet with “Ye” and a raised hands emoji.

“I’m curious why there aren’t more stories and Twitter threads on his ability to manage difficult situations and provide insightful responses,” the Paytm CEO tweeted.

“I’m curious why there aren’t more stories and Twitter threads on his ability to manage difficult situations and provide insightful responses,” the Paytm CEO tweeted.

“Yes. “This is a master class in communicating and dealing with thorny circumstances with confidence,” stated Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi praised Dr Jaishankar’s response to a query about India’s energy imports as “superb,” a rare compliment from a once-close ally turned bitter enemy.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP shared a video of his remarks, writing, “Superb from EAM.”