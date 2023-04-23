Is TikTok Down? Users Frustrated on Twitter as Hundreds Complain About Missing Lives

TikTok users experienced a significant outage on Saturday evening, with hundreds of reports flooding about issues with Live streams. Frustrated users took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction with the platform’s crash. According to Downdetector, at its peak, there were 757 reports of technical problems at 11:34 PM.

“Tiktok being down rn is not the move,” tweeted one user, echoing the sentiment of many others. Several users pointed out that Live streams were not functioning correctly on the application, adding to the growing list of complaints. As the outage continued, TikTok users anxiously awaited for the issue to be resolved and the return of their beloved Live streams. “Ok is anyone TikTok down because I can’t find any lives” a user claimed.

TikTok users continue to express their frustration on social media, with some even directly calling out TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, about the ongoing live-streaming issues. Another user said, “I had to move to insta because all TikTok lives were shut down.” despite the increasing number of complaints, TikTok has yet to provide an official update or acknowledge the reported problems.

TikTok has faced technical difficulties before. As previously reported by The U.S. Sun, on March 28, around 10,000 users reported issues with the video-sharing app, citing problems with server connection and feeds not being refreshed. With another round of technical problems affecting live streaming, users again take to Twitter to share their irritation.

TikTok users express frustration as live streams vanish and error messages abound

These recurring incidents raise concerns among TikTok’s user base about the app’s reliability and stability. As TikTok continues to gain popularity as a platform for content creation and social interactions, users expect a seamless experience without disruptions. The lack of official updates or acknowledgments from TikTok about these issues has further fueled user frustrations and calls for a swift resolution.

It remains to be seen when the issues will be resolved and when TikTok users can expect regular access to live-streaming features. The repeated technical difficulties highlight the importance of robust and reliable infrastructure for popular social media platforms like TikTok to ensure uninterrupted service and maintain user satisfaction.

On a fateful Saturday, TikTokers around the world were in for a rude awakening as they were met with a perplexing error message that left them scratching their heads in frustration. “TikTok CEO I’ll kick you to wonderland if you don’t stop taking down the livestreams,” they exclaimed. The dreaded words “No internet connection. Connect to the internet and try again” taunted users as they attempted to access the wildly popular social media platform. To make matters worse, videos on users’ accounts failed to load, leaving their once vibrant feeds lacking content. As if that wasn’t enough, the follower count, a coveted metric for many TikTok creators, showed an alarming zero, causing panic and confusion among the TikTok community.

Users question reliability and security amidst livestream outage and “Zombie Knives”

Adding to the turmoil, The U.S. Sun’s coverage of “zombie knives” being sold to children through TikTok served as a stark reminder of the platform’s responsibility to ensure the safety of its users, particularly minors. The outage raised concerns about the platform’s reliability and security, leaving parents and users alike questioning the trustworthiness of TikTok as a social media platform.

As hours turned into a day, TikTok users were left in a state of limbo, eagerly refreshing their feeds in hopes of seeing their beloved videos and follower counts restored. The absence of TikTok’s iconic scrolling interface and the inability to connect with friends and followers left many feeling disconnected and deprived of their daily dose of TikTok content.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, the firm issued a statement acknowledging the widespread outage and apologizing for the inconvenience caused to its users. The platform cited technical issues as the cause of the problem and assured users that its team was working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

News of the outage spread like wildfire, with users taking to other social media platforms to voice their complaints and seek answers. The U.S. Sun, a renowned media outlet, spent no time contacting TikTok for an official comment. Users anxiously awaited a response, speculation ran rampant. Was it a technical glitch? A server malfunction? Or a deliberate action was taken by the platform for maintenance or security reasons. The lack of information only fueled the frustration and anxiety of TikTok’s dedicated user base.

