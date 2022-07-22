Ishan Wahi, an ex-employee of Coinbase, has surely scripted a movie scene – Fatman

Wire Fraud!

From a layman’s perspective a Wire Fraud is a crime in the eyes of Federal, that is organized with the medium of electronic communication. The modes of electronic communication include email or text messaging which enables the criminals to further their crime.

According to the reports, Coinbase, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, was recently the victim of a wire scam. Ishan Wahi, a former product manager for Coinbase, was accused for conspiring with his older brother and a friend to commit wire fraud.

Product Manager makes illegal use of powers.

In 2021, the product manager of Coinbase, Ishan Wahi was added to a private Coinbase’s messaging channel which was explicitly reserved for few employees, to keep the matters confidential. The channel was created to discuss the asset listing process in Coinbase. It had all the intimate details about the asset listing such as exact date of listing, the announcement date, and other timelines. The group was kept extremely secretive as it was not even shared with many in the top hierarchy.

Wahi got to know a lot of information about the listings before hand and made illegal use of it. He started sharing all the confidential information with his brother Nikhil Wahi and his friend Sameer Ramani. Three of them started investing in these assets before the asset was listed in Coinbase and started making huge profits out of it.

Coinbase’s actions on Ishan’s unethical actions.

Coinbase intervened and twitted it was investigating into the matters. Then started the chase to nab the criminals. Coinbase’s director of security operations, sent a mail to Ishan Wahi to set up a personal meeting. The meeting’s main agenda was to discuss about the company’s asset listing process.

Ishan Wahi acknowledged to the meeting and said that he would be present in the meeting. However, as soon as he replied to the email, he went ahead and bought a one-way ticket to India, where it is rumored that he was intending to flee the United States.

After making the travel arrangements, he told his buddy Sameer Ramani and brother Nikhil Wahi that a manhunt was already underway because the authorities had learned about their conduct. He wanted them to leave the nation as quickly as possible.

Fortunately, Ishan Wahi was intercepted by the police and put into arrest right away before he could board his flight.

Fatman, a popular twitter account went on to comment that, the scene that Ishan Wahi manifested for himself would surely create a movie scene some day!

Writer’s Analysis:

It is disheartening to witness such crimes in cryptocurrency market, especially in current situations. But the efforts of the law enforcement to nab the criminals did pay-off, although the third accomplice Sameer Ramani is still at large. The case should surely stand out as an example to all the people in the crypto market and should refrain them from carrying out any kind of illicit activity.

