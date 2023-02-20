Jack Ma spotted in Australia after a long global jaunt

Jack Ma, the wealthy co-founder of Alibaba, has been travelling the world over the past several months, and his most recent trip, which took place in Australia, is one that holds a great deal of emotional importance for him.

The billionaire was seen at a hotel in Melbourne within the last few days, and it was later determined that he was enjoying time in the country, according to unnamed sources reported by the Chinese news organization Yicai.

There have been pictures of the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that have been shared on Twitter, but Bloomberg News has not confirmed that all these pictures are genuine.

Ma was close to the Morley family, who, in the 1980s, played an important role in forming his future after they asked the then-teenager to travel to Newcastle, New South Wales.

Even though his route is unknown, Ma was close to the Morley family. Ma continued contact with the Morley family and, in 2017, created a university scholarship program with a twenty million dollar investment in honour of his late instructor Ken Morley.

Since late 2022, Ma has been slowly getting back into the travelling-the-world lifestyle that earned him China’s most famous businessman in the past. After spending some time in Tokyo and the countryside of Japan, he made his way to Thailand, where he allegedly participated in a cuisine trip and saw a Muay Thai boxing competition.

In Japan, he explored both Tokyo and the countryside. Based on the reports from the local news media, he popped up in Hong Kong the previous month to interact with officials from the banking and technology industries.

The former executive, who is one of the most famous people in China, is currently on the move just since there have been indications appearing that Beijing is relenting in a battle to restrict the power and influence of internet firms.

Ma decided to give up rights of ownership to his Ant Group Co. fintech enterprise in January, which many experts viewed as a hint that the violent campaign was moving closer to its end.