Marking a significant shift towards electrification, Jaguar is waving goodbye to its popular F-Pace SUV in style. To commemorate the end of an era, the British carmaker has unveiled two distinct special editions: the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575 Edition. Both serve as a fitting tribute to the F-Pace’s legacy as Jaguar’s first foray into the SUV market.

Honoring Nine Decades of Heritage: The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition

The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition celebrates nine decades of Jaguar’s heritage and its accomplishments in internal combustion engine development. This edition exudes elegance with R-Dynamic design cues, adding a touch of sportiness. Diamond-turned alloy wheels and a panoramic glass roof further enhance the exterior’s appeal, while the interior boasts an air of sophistication. Sports seats with contrasting stitching, aluminum trim accents, and an ebony headliner create a luxurious and driver-focused environment.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, the F-Pace SVR 575 Edition is the ultimate swansong. This powerhouse features a significantly upgraded 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, churning out a mighty 567 horsepower – 25 horsepower more than the standard SVR model. This translates to a thrilling 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds, solidifying the SVR 575 Edition’s position as a true-performance SUV. Visually, the SVR 575 Edition sets itself apart with black exterior accents and imposing 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a two-tone finish. The opulence continues inside the cabin, featuring aluminum trim, heated and ventilated Windsor leather, and suede cloth sport seats, pampering the driver and passengers in equal measure.

Jaguar’s Electrifying Future: A Strategic Shift Towards Sustainability

The introduction of these special editions coincides with Jaguar’s strategic shift towards an all-electric future. By 2025, the brand aims to have a completely electric lineup, marking a significant transformation. This decision comes amidst a growing global focus on sustainability and a rising demand for electric vehicles. While the F-Pace’s production comes to an end, it leaves behind a rich legacy. Launched in 2015, the F-Pace quickly became a success story for Jaguar, garnering praise for its blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. It carved a niche in the mid-size SUV segment, attracting a new generation of buyers to the Jaguar brand.

The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575 Edition offer a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of Jaguar’s history. With their distinct personalities, they cater to both those who appreciate timeless elegance and those who crave exhilarating performance. While the future of Jaguar lies in electric vehicles, these special editions ensure the F-Pace’s legacy will continue to resonate with car lovers for years to come.

The availability and pricing of these final edition F-Paces may vary depending on the region. However, one thing is certain: these limited-production models are likely to be highly sought-after by collectors and Jaguar aficionados alike. The F-Pace’s departure marks the end of an era, but the roar of the Jaguar will undoubtedly continue to be heard as the brand embarks on its exciting electric journey.