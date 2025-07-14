Jane Street, the global proprietary trading giant based in New York, has made headlines in the Indian financial markets by depositing Rs 4,843.5 crore into an escrow account as directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This move, confirmed by SEBI on July 14, 2025, marks a significant development in the high-profile regulatory action that temporarily barred Jane Street and its group entities from trading in the Indian securities market earlier this month.

The deposit comes in compliance with SEBI’s interim order issued on July 3, 2025, which alleged that Jane Street and its affiliates earned unlawful gains through manipulative trading in the Bank Nifty index. SEBI’s order required the group to deposit the entire amount of alleged unlawful gains into an escrow account with a lien in favor of the regulator. Following the successful deposit, Jane Street has formally requested SEBI to lift the trading restrictions imposed under the interim order, arguing that it has complied fully with the regulator’s directive.

SEBI has acknowledged receipt of the funds and stated that Jane Street’s request to ease conditional restrictions is currently under examination. The regulator emphasized its commitment to due process and to maintaining the integrity of the Indian securities market.

Details of the SEBI Action and Jane Street’s Compliance:

The regulatory action against Jane Street stemmed from SEBI’s findings that the firm and its group entities—JSI Investments, JSI2 Investments, Jane Street Singapore, and Jane Street Asia Trading—allegedly manipulated the Bank Nifty index. According to SEBI, Jane Street first bought large quantities of Bank Nifty constituent stocks and futures, temporarily supporting the index, before aggressively reversing these trades later in the day. This trading pattern, SEBI claimed, resulted in unlawful gains totaling Rs 4,843.6 crore.

In its 105-page interim order, SEBI directed Jane Street to deposit the full amount of these gains into an escrow account and barred the group from accessing the Indian securities market, either directly or indirectly, until further notice. The order also instructed stock exchanges and other market intermediaries to closely monitor any future trading activities by Jane Street entities to prevent any recurrence of manipulative practices.

Jane Street, for its part, has stated that the deposit was made “without prejudice” to its rights and remedies under Indian law. The firm has indicated that it intends to contest SEBI’s findings and may appeal the order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). In the meantime, Jane Street has requested that, having met the conditions set out in the interim order, it should be allowed to resume trading activities in India.

Impact on Indian Markets and Derivatives Trading:

The SEBI ban on Jane Street had an immediate and noticeable impact on trading volumes, particularly in the derivatives segment. Jane Street is known for its significant participation in the Indian equity and derivatives markets, and its absence led to a marked decline in turnover, especially on expiry days. The episode has also reignited concerns about the risks faced by retail investors in India’s booming derivatives market.

According to a recent SEBI report, individual traders in India collectively lost over Rs 2.87 lakh crore through futures and options trading over a four-year period, with net losses widening to Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY25 alone. The regulator has signaled that it is increasing surveillance of derivatives trading to better detect and prevent market manipulation, a move higlighted by the action against Jane Street.

Market participants are closely watching SEBI’s next steps, as the outcome will set a precedent for how the regulator handles allegations of market abuse involving major global trading firms. The case has also drawn attention to the importance of strong

What’s Next for Jane Street and Market Oversight:

While Jane Street’s deposit of Rs 4,843.5 crore fulfills a key requirement of SEBI’s interim order, the firm’s ability to resume trading in India now depends on the regulator’s assessment of its request to lift restrictions. SEBI has reiterated that the request is under review and that any further action will be guided by due process and the need to safeguard market integrity.

Jane Street has also reserved the right to respond to SEBI’s allegations within the stipulated time frame and may pursue legal remedies if necessary. If SEBI finds Jane Street’s response satisfactory, it could lift the temporary order and allow the firm to trade again. Otherwise, the regulator may issue a formal order outlining the next steps in its investigation and enforcement process.

For now, Jane Street remains in compliance with SEBI’s directives, and the Indian market awaits the regulator’s final decision. The case highlights the growing scrutiny of global trading firms operating in India and the evolving landscape of market regulation in the country’s financial sector.