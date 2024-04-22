The Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has addressed concerns regarding Google LLC’s business practices, and has called for the tech giant to enact reforms. This comes after the commission uncovered what it deemed unfair restrictions within Google’s search advertising agreement with Yahoo Japan, highlighting potential issues within the digital advertising market. It marks a significant development as it represents the first time Japanese authorities have taken administrative action against Google, signaling a growing trend of global scrutiny towards major tech companies.

Unveiling the Investigation and Embracing Change

The FTC’s investigation, initiated in 2022, reached a critical juncture when it notified Google in March of this year about potential law violations. The focus was on practices that could be seen as monopolistic or interfering with competitors’ transactions. Despite Google’s denial of wrongdoing, it has agreed to embark on a path of improvement, aligning with proposals set forth by the commission.

Delving into the Agreement and Its Impact

At the heart of the matter lies the agreement between Google and Yahoo Japan, forged in 2010, allowing the latter access to Google’s search engine and advertising technologies. However, tensions arose when Google began imposing restrictions on Yahoo’s distribution of search-linked advertisements, culminating in a contract alteration in 2014. These constraints endured for seven years until 2022, effectively monopolizing advertisers and portal site operators who had no choice but to rely solely on Google’s offerings. Yahoo Japan, now known as LY Corp., acquiesced to these terms out of fear of losing access to Google’s vital technologies.

Rising Regulatory Concerns and Global Patterns

The FTC’s action reflects a broader global trend where regulators worldwide are increasingly wary of the unchecked dominance wielded by major tech corporations. Both the U.S. and Europe have ramped up oversight of these behemoths, with Japan’s FTC following suit. The staggering market size of search-linked advertising, exceeding 1 trillion yen ($6.5 billion), underscores the urgent need for fostering fair competition within the digital landscape.

Alphabet’s Response and Ongoing Surveillance

In response to the FTC’s concerns, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, swiftly moved to address the issues raised. It pledged to grant Yahoo Japan access to keyword-tied targeted ad technology and vowed to cooperate with ongoing monitoring efforts. Despite no immediate penalties levied against Google, the FTC remains vigilant, committed to scrutinizing the company’s actions over the next three years.

Legal Battles and Wider Ramifications

Beyond the FTC’s intervention, Google faces additional legal challenges within Japan, including a civil lawsuit brought forth by Japanese doctors concerning negative online reviews on Google Maps. This legal saga underscores broader apprehensions surrounding unregulated online content and adds to the growing chorus of international scrutiny directed at Google’s business practices. As regulatory oversight intensifies on a global scale, major tech players like Google find themselves navigating an increasingly complex terrain fraught with legal and regulatory hurdles.