JBL Launches Authentics 200, 300 & 500 officially

With the release of their new Alexa Google Assistant products, Google and Alexa, two competitors in the voice assistant market, gave us our first glimpse of how they could collaborate to create something truly amazing for their users. JBL made this possible.

JBL is one of the well-known audio brands with an incredible selection of audio devices, including Bluetooth speakers, home audio systems, headphones, and earbuds.

Beyond simply maintaining its speaker lineup, it’s possible that JBL has plans to introduce a new line of “Smart Speakers”; in this case, we’ve finally got to see the two well-known voice assistant manufacturers, Google and Amazon, collaborate for JBL and finally bring a new Smart Assistant speaker for JBL during the IFA tech show.

JBL’s New Smart Speaker Lineup Takes on Sonos with Aesthetic Appeal

Many consumers have historically selected Sonos’ selection of aesthetically pleasing speakers when it comes to finding the best speakers. However, JBL has now grabbed control of it with their new selection of retro-style speakers, which includes “Retro-Styled Smart Speakers” as well as more traditional vintage speakers. The JBL subsidiary caught the interest of the fans with the new trio speakers that have been modeled as JBL Authentics 200, JBL Authentics 500, and even a portable version that is a JBL Authentics 300 Smart Speaker during the IFA Tech show that was set to take place in Berlin this week. As we previously stated, there is no history of Google and Amazon working together, so you will never find a native YouTube device in Amazon’s Echo lineup of smart speakers. Similarly, you won’t find a native Amazon shopping app in Google’s lineup of smart speakers. Because of the new Multi-Agent Experience (MAX) toolkit, which has enabled features like controlling each other’s timers and music and knowing when to let the other one talk, Google and Amazon have just changed history by working together to build the new JBL app where they can perform any such tasks that can an Alexa device, as well as a Google Assistant device, can perform.

How Does Both Alexa and Google Assistant Work Together?

The JBL Authentics 200, 500, and 300 are three new JBL speakers that have an amazing array of features, but one that has been singled out for special mention is the speaker’s support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Users will be able to choose whether to ask Google Assistant or Alexa for information using this feature.

“You can ask either Alexa or Google Assistant to stop certain tasks — music that’s playing, a timer that’s going off, an alarm — and the activity will stop, regardless of which assistant actually initiated that activity,” Aaron Rubenson, vice president of Alexa at Amazon, told The Verge in an interview. The new lineup of JBL Authentics speakers will enable customers to execute any smart tasks and to rely on any assistant, be it the Alexa Voice Assistant or Google Assistant, according to Rubenson, vice president of Alexa at Amazon, who was interviewed by the Verge. JBL Authentics: First Smart Speakers with Dual Voice Assistant – What’s the Price? The Duo smart assistant features have been supported, which is the key selling point. With these features, you can use Google Assistant to turn off Lutron lights and Alexa to turn on Lutron lights. Although it’s kind of funny, we want to point out that the Duo assistant supports advanced smart assistant features.

Other wonderful audio-centric capabilities like Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, and Wi-Fi connectivity are supported in addition to the standard assistant features. These brand-new smart speakers have a stunning retro style that is wrapped in synthetic leather and supported by an aluminum frame. The new JBL Authentics were said to have been formally released during the event. The new portfolio of Authentics speakers, according to a JBL announcement, will, however, begin to arrive in Europe on September 15 and North America the following day, on September 17. I’ll now discuss the cost aspect. JBL Authentics speakers range in price from $429.99 for the JBL Authentics 300 (Portable Speaker), which has an eight-hour battery life. The next set of home speakers are the mid-range models, which include the JBL Authentics 200 and JBL Authentics 500 and support Dolby Atmos as well. You also get the latest addition to JBL’s premium line of smart speakers, the Authentics 500, which has a 6.5-inch downfiring subwoofer, three 1-inch tweeters, three 2.75-inch midrange woofers, and 270 watts of 3.1 channel sound that is once more supported by a virtual Dolby Atmos sound. Source: Verge

