Stellantis, the automaker behind Jeep, has announced plans to bring a new electric vehicle (EV) to the U.S. market with a targeted price tag of $25,000. This news comes as Stellantis, like other major automakers, ramps up its efforts to offer more affordable EVs to compete in a rapidly growing market segment.

The announcement was made by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares during a recent investor conference. While specifics about the upcoming Jeep EV were limited, Tavares emphasized that affordability would be a key selling point. He referenced the success of the Citroen e-C3, an electric SUV available in Europe for around €23,300 (roughly equivalent to $25,200). “In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon,” Tavares said.

This new offering is a strategic move for Stellantis to address the current limitations of EV adoption. While electric vehicles offer environmental benefits and lower running costs, their upfront purchase price can still be a barrier for many consumers. A $25,000 Jeep EV would be a significant development, potentially making electric vehicle ownership accessible to a wider range of American car buyers.

The announcement also highlights Stellantis’ focus on capitalizing on its existing brands. Jeep, known for its rugged SUVs and off-road capability, has a loyal following in the U.S. Offering an electric Jeep could entice these existing fans to consider electric vehicles while maintaining the brand’s core identity.

However, questions remain about the specifics of this new Jeep EV?

Here are some key areas to consider:

Model and Design: No details have been revealed regarding the specific Jeep model that will be adapted for electric propulsion. Stellantis may choose to electrify an existing Jeep platform or develop an entirely new model.

Range and Performance: The targeted price point suggests that the Jeep EV might prioritize affordability over features like a class-leading electric driving range.

However, concrete details about the expected range and performance are yet to be announced.

Charging: Information on charging capabilities, such as charging speed and compatibility, is not yet available. These factors will significantly impact the everyday usability of the Jeep EV.

Despite these unanswered questions, the announcement of a $25,000 Jeep EV is positive news for the U.S. electric vehicle market. It indicates a growing focus on affordability from major automakers, potentially accelerating the shift towards electric transportation. Jeep’s existing brand recognition, coupled with a competitive price tag, could make this new EV a significant player in the market.

As Stellantis reveals more details about this upcoming Jeep EV, consumers will have a clearer picture of its capabilities and how it fits into the evolving electric vehicle landscape. One thing is certain: the arrival of a more affordable Jeep EV could be a game-changer for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S.