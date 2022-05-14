Log In Register
Jeff Bezos takes a dig at Twitter’s edit button amidst Musk’s Twitter deal developments
The Amazon founder had made an error in a previous tweet, took a dig while he attempted to correct it.

Disha Mitra
TechTrending
Elon Musk’s picture from the Meta Gala, with an edited image of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos takes a dig at Twitter’s edit button as Musk’s Twitter deal develops.
Source: The Tech outlook

This week, Amazon.com Inc founder took a dig at Twitter for still not coming up with an edit button. His comment comes up at a time when Elon Musk’s deal to acquire the platform is visibly surrounded by a great deal of commotion. In fact, the deal is currently put on hold owing to pending details on spam accounts. Moreover, it was the Tesla CEO himself who had advocated for the feature’s necessary availability on the platform.

The Amazon boss took to Twitter on Saturday, May 14 talking about slide decks while replying to a user. He was responding to a post regarding how companies should go about in case of internal communications.

The writer, Matthew Yglesias wrote how a lot of organisations were visibly depending on slide decks a lot more than ‘actual written memos for the internal communications.’ He pointed how though ‘presentations are great,’ prose, however, has a ‘unique value’ in the clarification of thought and creation of ‘unambiguous record.’

Responding to the writer, Bezos tweeted: ‘Slide decks hide can shallow thinking.’ He continued pointing out how ‘narratively structured memos’ are more difficult to write owing to them requiring ‘better thinking’. He said how ‘It’s worth it.’ Subsequently, he noticed his mistake but unfortunately realised that he could not mend it.

“Help me out. How do I edit a typo on twitter? Oh right….”

The tweet from Jeff  Bezos:

During his announcement of his deal with Twitter, Musk had made sure to bring about a range of changes to the platform. Along with advocating for right to freedom of speech, he proposed changes related to the Twitter Blue subscription, spam and bot accounts and an edit button. Notably, the feature of an edit button is reportedly already in works, but is yet to be launched.

Moreover, at the announcement of this deal, Bezos had enquired about what this would mean to China. This was considering Tesla reliance on the country for production, along with sales. He asked if the  ‘Chinese government’ had clearly gained some ‘leverage over the town square?’

  “My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter.”

However, China stated how the speculation about it trying to influence Twitter by using Musk’s Tesla was clearly baseless.

