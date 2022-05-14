Jeff Bezos takes a dig at Twitter’s edit button amidst Musk’s Twitter deal developments

This week, Amazon.com Inc founder took a dig at Twitter for still not coming up with an edit button. His comment comes up at a time when Elon Musk’s deal to acquire the platform is visibly surrounded by a great deal of commotion. In fact, the deal is currently put on hold owing to pending details on spam accounts. Moreover, it was the Tesla CEO himself who had advocated for the feature’s necessary availability on the platform.

The Amazon boss took to Twitter on Saturday, May 14 talking about slide decks while replying to a user. He was responding to a post regarding how companies should go about in case of internal communications.

The writer, Matthew Yglesias wrote how a lot of organisations were visibly depending on slide decks a lot more than ‘actual written memos for the internal communications.’ He pointed how though ‘presentations are great,’ prose, however, has a ‘unique value’ in the clarification of thought and creation of ‘unambiguous record.’