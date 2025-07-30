A CBS News investigation has found that surveillance video from the night Jeffrey Epstein died in a federal jail cell does not clearly support several claims made by U.S. authorities. While officials, including former Attorney General William Barr, publicly stated that video confirmed no unauthorized entry into Epstein’s area at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), the footage released by the FBI shows otherwise—or rather, shows too little to confirm anything at all.

The camera’s view of the hallway leading to Epstein’s cell is partially obstructed and excludes critical access points, such as the tier staircase and the entrance to the Special Housing Unit (SHU). As a result, the footage cannot verify whether anyone entered or exited his cell tier during the night.

Digital Reconstruction Reveals Gaps in Surveillance

To better understand what the footage did and didn’t capture, CBS reconstructed the SHU using diagrams included in a 2023 Department of Justice inspector general report. Their analysis found that although the released video spans nearly 11 hours, it lacks crucial angles and contains no audio, limiting its usefulness in confirming key events.

Epstein appears on camera only once—at 7:49 p.m.—walking with a correctional officer toward the stairwell leading to his cell. After that, he vanishes from view, as the stairs and cell tier are off-camera. No footage shows him actually entering his cell, nor does it capture what happens in that area for the remainder of the night. The video picks up again around 6:30 a.m. as staff appear to respond to the emergency when Epstein’s body was found.

Video Source and Editing Raises New Questions

Forensic analysis of the footage points to additional issues. Experts noted that the video does not appear to be raw, unaltered footage from a surveillance system. Instead, visible mouse cursors and menu overlays suggest it was captured via screen recording software. Metadata reviewed by CBS indicates the video was compiled in May 2025—almost six years after Epstein’s death—raising questions about whether it was edited or selectively assembled.

Moreover, the footage contains a one-minute gap shortly before midnight, accompanied by a subtle shift in the video’s aspect ratio. While some officials later claimed this was due to an automatic system reset, internal sources familiar with FBI-held footage disputed that explanation.

Limited Visibility Allows for Undetected Movement

The camera’s limited angle means key areas are simply not visible, including the only two entrances to Epstein’s tier. One of these is a stairwell where, at around 10:40 p.m., the video captures a blurry orange figure ascending. Federal reports described this as an officer carrying linens. However, forensic analysts say the figure could have been someone in an orange jumpsuit—potentially another inmate.

Adding to the confusion, entry to Epstein’s tier involved two secure doors: one electronically operated and another requiring a key. The footage shows multiple individuals moving in and out of the SHU that night, but not always accompanied by the two officers who were supposed to have the keys.

Staff Statements at Odds with Video Evidence

In addition to the visual discrepancies, staff testimony collected after Epstein’s death also shows inconsistencies. One correctional officer, Tova Noel, claimed she left Epstein in a common shower area following a phone call. However, the video contradicts this, showing her walking with Epstein in the opposite direction toward the stairs to his cell.

That phone call, which Epstein made using a line designated for attorney communication, was reportedly placed to a number in Belarus. He allegedly told jail staff he was calling his deceased mother, raising red flags for investigators.

Despite severe lapses, including failures to perform required half-hour checks, the two officers on duty, Noel and Michael Thomas, ultimately avoided prison time. They were initially charged with falsifying records but later had those charges dropped through deferred prosecution agreements.

Conflicting Accounts About Missing Footage

The unexplained one-minute gap in the video shortly before midnight remains a point of concern. Some officials, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi, attributed this to a nightly system reboot. However, CBS found no technical evidence to support that claim, and government sources familiar with the unedited footage say the complete file doesn’t contain such a gap.

The FBI has never released the full raw footage, nor has it publicly addressed questions about the timeline of the video’s creation or the missing segment. The Justice Department has similarly declined to comment.

Final Hours Still Unclear Despite Investigation Closure

Epstein had previously been on suicide watch after a suspected attempt in July 2019. Though protocol required he be housed with a cellmate as a safeguard, his bunkmate was removed the night before he died and never replaced.

In June 2025, the FBI formally closed its investigation, concluding that Epstein had died by suicide while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. The decision relied in part on the released surveillance video as confirmation that no foul play had occurred.

But the CBS investigation, reinforced by multiple video analysts, suggests the available footage fails to fully back that conclusion. With key areas off camera, unexplained edits, and questionable staff testimony, the official narrative continues to face growing skepticism.