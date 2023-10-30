Jio President Explores Global Expansion Opportunities

After achieving remarkable success within the Indian telecom market, Reliance Jio, a prominent player in the industry, is actively exploring the possibility of expanding its operations on a global scale. This strategic move is currently undergoing a thorough evaluation within the company, as revealed by a senior executive.

In a recent interaction with the media at the India Mobile Congress, Mathew Oommen, the President of Reliance Jio, expressed his insights on the company’s global aspirations. Oommen highlighted that India’s telecom landscape has evolved to become a “tier 1 plus” nation, signifying its increasing importance and influence in the global telecommunications arena. He emphasized that there should be a proactive approach in formulating policies that not only benefit the nation but also align with the changing dynamics of the industry.

International Expansion Vision of Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s contemplation of international expansion underscores the company’s ambition to extend its footprint beyond the borders of India. This strategic move is driven by the belief in the company’s capabilities and the desire to leverage its successful business model on a global scale.

Oommen’s statements at the India Mobile Congress shed light on the company’s confidence in its position within the Indian market and its readiness to navigate the complexities of the global telecommunications landscape. As Reliance Jio continues to evaluate this exciting prospect, the industry, and the world will be watching closely to see how this potential expansion unfolds. It marks a significant step in the company’s journey and may shape the future of telecommunications not only in India but also on the global stage.

Oommen mentioned,”We think the opportunity for India to go global is big. Reliance will continue to review options to see how best to represent India globally and offer value to customers leveraging the technology capabilities that we have already operationalized in India.”

Proposed Changes to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) Allocation

In a recent statement, it was emphasized that to effectively realize the Digital India vision, the government ought to consider harnessing the substantial Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) of Rs 75,700 crore. This shouldn’t be limited to merely deploying mobile towers but should extend to ensuring the affordability and accessibility of devices and services for all individuals.

The speaker highlighted that the Jio Bharat Phone ecosystem plays a vital role in achieving a 2G-free India while also enabling the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into various aspects of the nation.

Furthermore, it was suggested that the currently underutilized USO fund should not only be dedicated to enhancing telecom infrastructure but also be directed towards aiding individuals who may find it challenging to afford the transition to digital technologies, particularly in terms of devices and services.

“Anyone who cannot afford connectivity or monthly rent should be given a device and service model by leveraging the fund,” Oommen stated.

Currently, the government imposes an 8% license fee on telecom companies’ revenue. Out of this, 5% of the proceeds are allocated to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), which is dedicated to enhancing telecom connectivity in rural and remote areas. Oommen proposed the elimination of the 5% contribution to the USOF and a reduction in the license fees to 3%.

Oommen’s Perspective on Telecom Sustainability and Satellite Integration

When asked for his perspective on the sustainability of the telecommunications industry in light of current mobile call and data pricing, Oommen emphasized the importance of encompassing all of India within the Digital India program when determining tariff structures.

“Increasing the tariffs is the easiest thing that one can do but having the right tariff that takes all of India together is what I think as an industry we need to continue to embrace. That’s how we will get 2G-mukt Bharat. Otherwise, you will leave over 200 million of India behind,” Oommen stated.

Regarding satellite communication technology, Oommen highlighted its advancements to a point where it can complement existing land-based telecom networks. He proposed that the allocation methodology for mobile networks and satellites should align.

“We absolutely believe, since satellite offers the same services, to the same devices, to the same customers with similar standards, why should it be considered any different. There seems to be no logic at all. Anything other than auction of the spectrum will distort the market significantly,” Oommen asserted.

He also mentioned Jio’s successful demonstration of gigabit-speed satellite communications technology, which is comparable to the speeds achievable on land-based networks.