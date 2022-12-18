Journalist behind ‘Twitter Files’ condemns his ban of journalists as ‘whims and biases’

A journalist behind Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” projects has criticized the CEO for running the company with “whims and biases” after he suspended a string of journalists.

Musk has drawn huge criticism for banning the accounts of reporters from CNN, Mashable, The New York Times and The Washington Post after they tweeted about his suspension of the account that tracked his private jet.

Twitter blocked the accounts of prominent liberal journalist Aaron Rupar as well as the likes of Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post and Ryan Mac of The New York Times, all of whom have covered Mr Musk in recent months.

“Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not,” Mr Musk tweeted on Thursday night.

Journalist Bari Weiss, who has been given access to internal Twitter documents by Mr Musk for his “Twitter Files” series on how the company was run before he reluctantly acquired it for $44bn, has hit out at the Chief Twit.

