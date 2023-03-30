JP Taparia family buys India’s costliest triplex apartment for Rs 369 cr

According to recent reports, the JP Taparia family has purchased India’s most expensive triplex apartment, which is located in the upscale area of Malabar Hill in South Mumbai.

The luxury apartment, which has a sea-facing view, was sold for over Rs 369 crore by real estate developer Lodha Group. This acquisition has been registered as India’s most expensive apartment deal ever.

JP Taparia is the founder of Famy Care, a popular contraceptive manufacturing company in India. The triplex apartment, which is located in Lodha Malabar, is one of the most sought-after residential properties in South Mumbai.

The details of the project can be found on the MahaRERA website, where it is registered with the identification number P51900034949.

According to the Lodha Luxury website, the Malabar project is situated on the iconic Walkeshwar Road, which is opposite the Governor’s estate and provides an excellent view of the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens. The property is considered to be a prime location in South Mumbai and offers unparalleled luxury and comfort to its residents.

The purchase of this triplex apartment by the JP Taparia family is a testament to the growing demand for premium residential properties in India’s real estate market.

Malabar Hill, which is known for its high-end properties and premium lifestyle amenities, is one of the most exclusive residential areas in Mumbai. The sale of this luxury apartment has broken all previous records and has set a new benchmark for the real estate sector in India.

Investing in premium properties in Mumbai is a popular trend among India’s wealthy individuals and industrialists. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for high-end properties in Mumbai, especially in the Malabar Hill area.

The trend is fueled by the rise in disposable incomes, growing aspiration levels, and changing lifestyles of the country’s affluent population.

The JP Taparia family’s acquisition of India’s most expensive triplex apartment in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill is a significant milestone in the country’s real estate sector.

This sale has set a new benchmark for the luxury property market in India and highlights the growing demand for high-end properties among India’s elite. With Mumbai being one of the most expensive cities in the world, the trend of investing in premium properties is likely to continue to grow, making Mumbai a hotbed for luxury real estate investments.

The impact of this deal on the real estate market is expected to be significant, as it sets a new benchmark for property prices in India.

The purchase of India’s most expensive apartment for Rs 369 crore by the JP Taparia family has created a buzz in the real estate industry, with many experts predicting that it will lead to an increase in property prices in the area.