JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest bank in the United States, has projected that the U.S. economy will enter a recession by the end of 2025, attributing this downturn to the recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The bank’s chief U.S. economist, Michael Feroli, indicated that the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 0.3% for the full year, a significant revision from the previously anticipated 1.3% growth.

Impact of Tariffs on Economic Growth

The Trump administration’s introduction of extensive tariffs has raised concerns among economists and financial institutions. Feroli anticipates that these tariffs will lead to consecutive quarterly contractions, with GDP shrinking by 1% in the third quarter and 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This forecast suggests a two-quarter recession in the latter half of the year.

Rising Unemployment Rates

In addition to the GDP contraction, JPMorgan predicts an increase in the unemployment rate, projecting it to rise to 5.3%. This uptick is attributed to the anticipated slowdown in economic activity resulting from the tariffs.

Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment

The announcement of these tariffs has led to significant volatility in global financial markets. The S&P 500 index experienced a sharp decline, with over $5 trillion in market value erased within two trading sessions. This downturn reflects growing investor concerns about the potential for a global trade war and its impact on economic stability.

Comparative Analysis with Brexit

Drawing parallels with the United Kingdom’s Brexit decision in 2016, some analysts suggest that the current U.S. trade policies may lead to prolonged economic uncertainty. The UK’s experience post-Brexit involved reduced trade and decreased business investment, serving as a cautionary tale for the potential long-term effects of deglobalization.

Federal Reserve’s Potential Response

In light of these developments, there is speculation regarding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy response. JPMorgan anticipates that the Fed may begin cutting its benchmark interest rate in June and continue with reductions at each subsequent meeting through January, aiming to mitigate the economic slowdown.

The implementation of these tariffs and the subsequent market reactions underscore the interconnectedness of global economies. The potential for retaliatory measures from trading partners could further exacerbate economic challenges, leading to a cycle of protectionism that may hinder global growth.

JPMorgan’s forecast highlights the significant impact that trade policies can have on economic trajectories. As the U.S. navigates these changes, policymakers and investors alike will need to carefully consider strategies to address the challenges posed by the current trade environment.