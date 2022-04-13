Jupiter Meta is all set to unveil music NFTs

Jupiter Meta will unveil music NFTs in the country for the first time on April 14, 2022. The unique items will be made available as part of a special metaverse event including a solo performance by singer and composer Karthik, as the country’s first curated NFT marketplace.

In a press statement, the company stated that the launch of music NFTs in the country is a watershed moment since it will enable musicians to own their work and permit them to communicate directly with their fans. “These NFTs benefit the creator significantly by allowing them more control over their work. There is potential in terms of a sense of ownership and financial flexibility for buyers of these music clips,” according to the announcement.

“The metaverse is no longer just a buzzword,” Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta, said. It has physical consequences and adds genuine value to how we interact with one another as well as intangibles like culture and community.”

“The concert will allow for more meaningful connections between artist and audience outside of our normal world,” he explained.

“To do something like this in the metaverse is beyond comprehension!” remarked musician Karthik. I’m ecstatic that people will be able to purchase my new tracks and take part in this historic event! It’ll be a great time.”

How to enter the digital venue?

Visitors should arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the event to tour the venue and catch up with friends. In the metaverse, you can move and sway, clap, send emojis, communicate, and do certain acts such as waving and raising your hands. Payments can be made via internet banking, debit and credit cards, and UPI.

A cryptocurrency wallet is not required. Jupiter Meta, founded by industry veterans Sathyan Rajan and Chakradhar Reddy Kommera in 2021, will provide curated non-fungible tokens.

The company intends to spread the concept of the metaverse in India so that everyone can be a part of a seamless digital reality. Jupiter Meta ensures a quick and secure experience for clients by using its own 100% secure, green, and sustainable level-1 blockchain technology with no gas fees.

It is crucial to remember that a limited number of fixed-price tickets are available.

Purchased tickets will be kept as NFTs in a user’s wallet and will have a tradeable value.

Classic songs will be sung alongside two brand-new compositions that will be performed for the first time.

The new tracks will be distributed as music NFTs to ticket holders, and while they can be played for personal use, commercial use may result in payments for the musician.

