Kandi Technologies Reports 2021 Financial Results

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Organization,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today declared its monetary outcomes for the entire year finished December 31, 2021. Complete income was $91.5 million, contrasted with $76.9 million out of 2020. EV parts deals were $25.3million, contrasted with $40.6 million out of 2020.

Rough terrain vehicles deals were $29.3 million, contrasted with $29.8 million out of 2020.EV item deals expanded by 116% to $1.5 million, contrasted with $0.7 million out of 2020. Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, and related parts deals expanded by 420.6% to $30.0 million, contrasted and $5.8 million out of 2020.

The Gross edge was 17.8%, contrasted with 17.5% in 2020. Working pay was $1.34 million, contrasted with $0.8 million every 2020. Overall gain was $22.9 million, or $0.30 pay per completely weakened share, contrasted with a total deficit of $10.4 million, or $0.19 misfortune per completely weakened share in 2020. As of December 31, 2021, working capital was $278.4 million; cash, cash reciprocals, limited money, and endorsement of the store added up to $223.7 million.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman, and CEO of Kandi remarked, “As an organization, our essential concentrate at first was the plan, advancement, assembling, and offer of electric vehicle items and electric vehicle parts. By and by, some Chinese unadulterated electric vehicle makers have endeavored to catch a piece of the pie at any expense, bringing about significant misfortunes as of late. It has ended up being unmistakable that the unadulterated electric vehicle market in China has not yet arrived at a sound advancement stage. We don’t really accept that it is judicious to partake in such a misfortune-making contest given our present monetary assets. It has generally been our conviction that unadulterated electric vehicles can turn out to be broadly famous once the battery trade model develops. With our high-level unadulterated electric vehicle canny battery trading gear, unadulterated electric vehicle producing limit, and many protected advances for battery trade, we will keep on zeroing in on further developing vehicle hailing utilizing EVs with battery trade capacity. When the electric vehicle market in China enters a systematic progressive phase, we will consider returning the market.”

Hu proceeded, “We see enormous interest working for jolted rough terrain vehicles. In 2022, we will apply EV innovation to go mud romping vehicle items and send off an assortment of unadulterated electric utility landscape vehicles (“UTVs”), neighborhood EVs (“NEVs”), golf trucks, and rough terrain hybrid vehicles. We will take full advantage of our top-of-the-line innovation, which is the perfection of long periods of improvement work in the EVs, to forcefully seek after the rough terrain vehicle market. We want to turn into the market chief in this field in China in three years or less.”

As to’s procedure, Hu remarked, “The business change embraced by the organization in 2021 is now demonstrating fruitful. Because of the essential move, we took following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our advancement has been reignited. We are focusing our assets on business sectors with the best development potential and a healthy degree of rivalry. Regardless of the difficulties related to this kind of change, this is a stage that Kandi should take to accomplish reasonable development.”

Hu finished up, “Looking forward, we are hopeful about the fate of our organization. Since we will send off a few unadulterated electric rough terrain vehicles soon, we accept that our 100 percent electric rough terrain vehicle items that consolidate unadulterated EV innovation will be very famous. Furthermore, we anticipate the new open doors achieved by China entering a solid and organized advancement stage for its unadulterated electric vehicle market. Considering our remarkable mechanical advancement abilities, arrangement mix capacities, and functional experience, we are in a brilliant situation to profit from the improvement of the EV and electric rough terrain vehicle businesses.”