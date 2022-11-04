Kanye West back on Twitter; Posts photo of Kyrie Irving

Twitter is becoming a ‘hot zone’ each day passing as Kanye West returned to social networking platform on late hours of Wednesday posting a photo of Kyrie Irving, an American basketball player infamous for his anti-Semitic approach.

By posting a photo of his anti-Semitic friend, Kanye West proved to the world that he has not changed a bit even after being booted off several social media platforms for his racial remarks.

Kyrie Irving who made it to news headlines by tweeting a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” was suspended by his NBA team for refusing to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.

The 2018 movie which is on Amazon Prime Video is considered as anti-Semitic content by American Jewish Congress and the Anti-Defamation League.

Following the takeover of Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, there has been concerns that Twitter will become a social networking space for highly radicalised thoughts and remarks. The reintroduction of Kanye West to the platform and his first tweet shows that the concerns are actually valid and true.

American hip-hop star, and entrepreneur, Kanye West who is officially known as Ye was restricted from accessing his account on Twitter following some racially motivated tweets and activities on the social media platform. He once tweeted “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” which was considered highly racial and anti Semitic by internet population.

He then went onto defend his anti Semitic rant by tweeting “I actualy can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyes with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Following his highly controversial statements on Twitter, the social media company condemned his tweets and kicked him off the platform. Soon after that, Instagram owned by Meta Platforms also suspended Ye.

Netizens are now waiting to see whether the new CEO Elon Musk and his team will allow Kanye West to continue posting anti-Semitic and defamatory content on social networking platforms.

In order to allay concerns regarding radicalisation of Twitter, Elon Musk had earlier announced that he will be constituting a content moderation group consisting of people with various ideologies and aspects. All tweets from highly influential people with sensitive content would be checked upon by this content moderation committee.