Kanye West is Purchasing a “Platform for Free Speech” Parler

Ye, the singer formerly known as Kanye West, is purchasing Parler, a social media site that bills itself as a Twitter rival that allows “free expression.” In a news announcement announcing the acquisition, Parler stated that it had reached a preliminary understanding with Ye and anticipated that it will close later in the year.

Ye added in a news release that “we have to make sure we have the freedom to openly express ourselves in a world where conservative beliefs are regarded to be contentious.”

The parent firm of Parler, Parlement Technologies, claimed that the acquisition would contribute to the development of “an unstoppable environment where all views are welcome.”

Farmer claimed in a news release that the agreement will “transform the world and the way the world thinks about free expression.” Notably, Farmer is the spouse of Candace Owens, a conservative broadcaster and influencer for right-wing media who has recently gotten visibly close to Ye, according to reports from TMZ that the two are “in frequent discussions” and that his friends think she’s influencing him.

Ye is making a ground-breaking entry into the free speech media realm, according to Farmer, and she’ll never have to worry about being banned from social media ever again. Ye demonstrates his superiority against the narrative of the legacy media once more. It will be an honour for Parlement to support him in his endeavours.

Due to its emphasis on free expression, Parler has become a target for right-wing conspiracy theories. The platform was charged with aiding rioters in organising the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol building. Both Google and Apple withdrew Parler from their respective app stores after the disturbances.

Apple said that Parler had “not taken necessary measures to address the growth of these concerns to people’s safety” and referenced the “threats of violence and illegal conduct” on the social media platform. Amazon terminated Parler’s use of its web hosting service in the same month.

After promising to more carefully moderate posts, Parler was subsequently reinstated on both app stores. The website was once again accessible in February 2021. In accordance with the news release, Parlement Technologies will carry on offering “ongoing technical support” and cloud services through its “private cloud and data centre infrastructure” following the acquisition. These cloud services, according to the business, are “uncancelable.”

One of the social media networks that have emerged with promises of laxer moderating standards than more established platforms is Parler. The former president Donald Trump’s media company most notably started Truth Social in February after Trump was blocked from Twitter as a result of the Capitol protests.

Elon Musk, meantime, has said that he’d prefer Twitter, under his leadership, to ease its moderation criteria and perhaps reinstate Trump’s account. Following Ye’s antisemitic statement, the Tesla CEO claimed he spoke with him to convey his worries. Musk has stated that he is willing to move forward with the purchase of Twitter despite his attempts to pull out of the agreement while the transaction is still in progress.

The acquisition was announced a little over a week after Ye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were both closed (the latter for posting an antisemitic tweet). On October 8, Ye tweeted, “I’m a little drowsy tonight, but when I wake up, I’m gonna death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The amusing thing

Ye has been upfront about his struggles with his mental health since receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016. He claimed in 2019 that he had “hyper-paranoia over everything, everyone” during manic episodes. “This is my experience; other individuals may have other experiences,” Ye said. Nowadays, everyone is an actor. It’s all a conspiracy.