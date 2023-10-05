Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1: The Electric Revolution Continues

Kawasaki is boldly embracing the electric era with the launch of its 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, representing a significant stride in the world of electric motorcycles. These models carry an array of features and innovations that reflect Kawasaki’s commitment to the evolving landscape of two-wheeled transport.

Motor Power and Performance

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are equipped with a robust 5-kilowatt (approximately 6.7 horsepower) interior permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, capable of delivering a peak power of 9 kW (around 12 hp). This powerful motor ensures a dynamic riding experience, making these electric motorcycles stand out in their class.

Battery and Charging

Both models feature two removable 30 amp-hour battery packs that offer convenient charging options. Owners can recharge the batteries through a standard household outlet, a dedicated docking station, or by directly plugging the bike in with the batteries in place. A full charge typically takes about 3.7 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum riding enjoyment.

Range and Efficiency

Kawasaki estimates an impressive range of 41 miles on a single charge for the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. While this estimation was made in Road mode without engaging e-Boost, real-world range may vary based on factors such as rider weight, terrain, and riding style. These electric motorcycles are designed for efficient and reliable urban commuting, offering riders the freedom to explore their surroundings.

Chassis and Suspension

Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature a sturdy steel trellis frame that ensures structural integrity and a stable ride. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic front fork with 4.7 inches of travel and a bottom-link Uni-Trak rear suspension with four-way adjustable preload and 5.2 inches of travel. This setup provides a comfortable and responsive riding experience, making these electric motorcycles a joy to handle.

Braking and Safety

Equipped with a single two-piston caliper for both front and rear brakes, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 offer reliable stopping power. The disc size varies between the two models, ensuring consistent braking performance. Furthermore, ABS is standard on both motorcycles, enhancing safety and rider confidence in various road conditions.

Dimensions and Weight

These electric motorcycles share a wheelbase of 53.9 inches, a length of 78 inches, and consistent ground clearance and seat height at 6.7 inches and 30.9 inches, respectively. Rake and trail are also uniform, with 24.4 degrees of rake and 3.7 inches of trail across the e-1 lineup in 2024. While they share many dimensions, differences arise in width, height, and curb weight, with the Ninja e-1 being slightly larger and heavier compared to the Z e-1.

Performance Modes

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 offer two distinct power modes and an e-Boost function, allowing riders to tailor their riding experience to their preferences. Eco mode prioritizes range, with a gentler power response and an electronically limited top speed of 36 mph. Road mode is suitable for everyday riding situations, offering a top speed of 51 mph. The e-Boost function temporarily unlocks additional power for stronger acceleration and higher top speeds, available in both Eco and Road modes for added versatility. However, it operates in brief bursts to prevent overheating and maintain optimal performance.

Walk Mode

To assist with parking and maneuvering, Kawasaki has integrated a Walk Mode feature into both motorcycles. This feature allows for easy forward movement at a maximum speed of approximately 3 mph by simply opening the throttle. Reversing is equally straightforward, achieved by closing the throttle to prompt the bike to reverse at a speed of approximately 1.8 mph.

Pricing and Availability

In the US market, the 2024 Ninja e-1 starts at an MSRP of $7,599, while the 2024 Z e-1 begins at an MSRP of $7,299. Orders are currently being accepted through November 30, 2023, with deliveries expected from December 2023 to June 2024. To obtain precise pricing and availability information in other regions, interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local authorized Kawasaki dealers.

In conclusion, Kawasaki’s foray into the electric motorcycle market with the 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 marks a significant leap forward in the world of electric two-wheelers. These models showcase a blend of powerful performance, efficient charging, and versatile features, underlining Kawasaki’s commitment to innovation. With an impressive range, quick charging options, and adaptable power modes, these electric motorcycles are designed for urban exploration. The inclusion of a 4.3-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and ample storage space enhances their modern appeal. As they hit the streets, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 promise an electrifying riding experience that aligns with the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation.