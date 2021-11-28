Kevin O’Leary says he has zero interest in investing in XRP citing the ongoing case

Kevin O’Leary says he has zero interest in investing in XRP because of the ongoing case with the SEC. Even though the price of XRP is very attractive and it is technologically a great investment, the SEC case has been a big problem in its path. Another reason why Kevin said that he doesn’t want to invest in XRP is because he wants to be compliant with the laws and regulations. He has no interest in being a cowboy.

Kevin wants to be on the side of the regulators

For retail investors buying XRP might not be a big deal, but enterprise investors have to be careful. Kevin says that he doesn’t want to upset the regulators. He shared all of this in a recent CNBC interview on Friday. It will be a better decision to talk with the regulators and find out what will be the right thing to do here. Going right in and investing millions in XRP can turn out to be a very bad decision.

Kevin also shared a very good point of view on this. He doesn’t want to be that person who goes out of the way to invest in something and upset the authorities. He has a lot of other investments and assets in the real world, and therefore, he needs to be compliant. He believes that the real capital lies with the regulators.

The lawsuit

Ripple and SEC have been fighting over the argument if the XRP token is a security or not. This is because the SEC filed a case against the company for the sale of $1.3 billion worth of unregistered securities. On the other hand, Ripple says that XRP is not a security but a token that will invalidate the case. A lot of arguments are coming from both sides, and it is difficult to say who will win the lawsuit.

The CEO of Ripple said that the progress is good, and we can expect a result in 2022. This means the upcoming year will be important for the crypto token and its investors.

