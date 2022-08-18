KFC’s first venture into NFT space revolving around buckets

KFC’s debut in NFT space, as the company announce KFC BuckETH a new give away for the chicken lovers

KFC, a popular food giant, spread across countries, has reportedly made its debut into the crypto space. According to the news, KFC India, is officially dropping a new NFT, KFC BuckETH. Let’s look at the tweet and see how the company got creative to announce the news

Freshly minted. For the ultimate chicken lover.⁰

Airdrop your guesses below!⁰#KFCBuckETH pic.twitter.com/XxJspFpHKu — KFC India (@KFC_India) August 16, 2022

According to the reports, it is believed that, the winner of the contest doesn’t only get the NFT, but will also get supply of KFC’s chicken for one year.

KFC went on to partner with Blink Digital to roll out its NFT JFC BuckETH. As the name suggests the NFT will be powered by the Ethereum blockchain and will be officially hosted in OpenSea.

Bucket’s iconic memory with Indian KFC lovers

If you are a fan of KFC, then the two constant factors that drive the passion are the chicken of course and then the bucket the chicken is served in. The company also believes that, the bucket is a testimony to the brand’s heritage and has consistently been the driving factor for the celebration of the company’s legacy.

As KFC’s legacy is deeply rooted with the bucket, they use to serve their chicken in, the NFT was also crafted out as a buckETH. The company believes that, with this new NFT, the customers will be able to connect more with the brand uniquely.

The criteria for participation!

In the first step, the participant has to follow the official Instagram handle of KFC India. Then he has to take a screenshot of the Ultimate Chicken Lover Checklist. The checklist needs to be filled with any kind of interactive content like picture or a gif and the content needs to be uploaded by the participant in the personal account and tag KFC India. Then the company will pick one lucky winner who will get the ownership for the NFT and the supply of chicken as agreed.

