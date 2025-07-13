Kia’s EV portfolio continues to expand, and the EV5 is the newest entrant to join the electric SUV party in the UK. Nestled between the compact EV4 and the more performance-oriented EV6, the EV5 is designed to hit the sweet spot for families and city dwellers alike. With a striking exterior, sustainable interior materials, and solid electric performance, the EV5 aims to be more than just a placeholder in the brand’s electric journey.

The EV5 will launch in the UK with one battery option: an 81.4kWh pack, delivering up to 329 miles of WLTP-certified range in the base ‘Baseline’ model and up to 313 miles in the mid-tier ‘GT-Line’ variant. Both versions are front-wheel-drive only.

Powertrain and Charging Capabilities

While Kia is keeping things simple (for now) with a single battery option, the EV5 doesn’t skimp on performance. The models revealed so far are FWD and optimized for efficiency. Power figures haven’t been fully disclosed yet, but expect punchy acceleration and smooth handling typical of the brand’s electric models.

What makes the EV5 especially practical for UK drivers is its 400V electrical architecture, which allows DC fast charging from 10% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes – or roughly the time it takes to watch an episode of The Office. Plug it into a 150kW charger and you’re good to go in no time.

Kia’s intelligent i-Pedal regenerative braking system also helps drivers maximize range with one-pedal driving, ideal for stop-start urban environments.

Design: Sharp, Bold, and Boxy

True to modern EV styling, the EV5 takes a bold leap forward with sharp lines, squared shoulders, and futuristic lighting signatures. The SUV embraces a boxier, more upright stance – a departure from the sleeker coupe-like profile of the EV6 – lending it a rugged, practical look that’s both urban- and adventure-ready.

Expect a variety of vibrant colour options and distinctive alloy wheels across the trims, making this a head-turner on UK streets.

Inside: Sustainable Luxury Meets Everyday Practicality

Step inside the EV5 and you’re greeted by an airy, tech-focused cabin designed with both comfort and sustainability in mind. A seamless panoramic display stretches across the dash, combining the infotainment and instrument cluster into one fluid unit. There’s also generous cabin space, enhanced by clever packaging and flat-floor architecture.

Kia has used eco-friendly materials throughout the cabin, including recycled fabrics and plant-based leathers. Add in massage seats, ambient lighting, and more storage than your average Zone 1 London flat, and you’ve got a space designed to both relax and impress.

The Upcoming GT Variant

While the Baseline and GT-Line trims are confirmed, Kia has teased a third, range-topping EV5 GT variant. This high-performance edition will feature all-wheel drive and a sportier character, but beyond that, details remain scarce. Expect it to arrive with beefed-up power figures, likely mirroring the punchy GT performance we’ve seen in the EV6 GT.

Final Thoughts

The Kia EV5 is shaping up to be a well-rounded electric SUV that offers strong range, thoughtful design, and innovative tech. With prices yet to be confirmed and the GT variant still under wraps, there’s more to come – but based on what we’ve seen, the EV5 is a compelling new option for anyone looking to go electric in 2025. Keep an eye on Kia’s UK site for updates and bookings later this year.