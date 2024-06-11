Kia and Hyundai are facing renewed legal challenges concerning a defect allegedly plaguing millions of their vehicles: a lack of engine immobilizers. This vulnerability, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in August 2022, has made certain Kia and Hyundai models from 2011-2022 significantly easier to steal.

The lawsuit, brought against Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai Kia America by plaintiffs Ann Brady and Leah Price, alleges the car manufacturers failed to equip these vehicles with essential anti-theft technology. This technology, standard in most modern cars, prevents the engine from starting without the correct key.

The complaint argues that the absence of engine immobilizers puts these vehicles in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 114, which mandates features to prevent unauthorized ignition.

A Spike in Thefts

The lawsuit highlights a recent surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts, particularly among certain models. Social media trends like the “Kia Boys” challenge have showcased how easy it is to bypass the ignition system in these cars using readily available tools. This has translated into alarming statistics. News outlets reported that in some cities, Kia and Hyundai vehicles constituted a majority of stolen cars.

Financial Repercussions for Owners

Beyond the emotional distress of a stolen car, owners face additional financial burdens. The lawsuit argues that due to the lack of engine immobilizers, stolen vehicles are often stripped for parts or damaged during joyrides, leaving owners with significant repair costs on recovered vehicles or facing the burden of a hefty loan payment on a stolen car.

Previous Lawsuit and Settlement

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Kia and Hyundai have faced legal action concerning vehicle security. A previous class-action lawsuit, settled in October 2023, addressed a similar issue in models from 2008-2022. The settlement, valued at over $200 million, offered reimbursements to owners whose cars were stolen and compensation for certain repairs after theft recovery.

Ongoing Legal Battle

The new lawsuit focuses on model years not covered in the previous settlement and highlights the ongoing problem of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted due to the lack of standard anti-theft technology.

What This Means for Kia and Hyundai Owners

Kia and Hyundai have yet to publicly respond to the new lawsuit. If you are a Kia or Hyundai owner concerned about the security of your vehicle, here are some steps you can take:

Check if your model year falls within the range specified in the lawsuit (2011-2022 for Kia, 2011-2022 for Hyundai).

Consult your car’s manual or contact your local dealership to confirm if your vehicle has an engine immobilizer.

Consider installing additional security features like steering wheel locks or aftermarket alarms.

Stay updated on the progress of the lawsuit. If the case is successful, owners of affected vehicles may be eligible for compensation.

This class-action lawsuit serves as a reminder for car manufacturers to prioritize vehicle security and ensure their cars meet basic safety standards. The outcome of this case will be closely watched by consumers and the auto industry alike.