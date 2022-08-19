Kia launches India’s fastest EV charger in Kerala for its EV6

Kia launches India’s fastest EV charger in Kochi, Kerala. An EV6 was seen charging in the 240 kWh DC fast charger. The DC fast charger was set up at Kia’s Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia. It is part of the automaker setting up an EV fast charging network in India.

The Korean carmaker Kia launched its EV6, its first electric vehicle in India in June. As more EVs come to the Indian market, the expansion of EV charging also increases. Interestingly the DC charger is not exclusive to just the carmaker’s customers. One can charge their electric vehicles at this facility by paying per usage. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon’s fastest 150kWh charger for passenger cars in July 2022. Kia’s EV journey in India is further cemented by this development.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia talked about the company’s EV journey in India. He said that he expects the EV journey to grow. Kia already announced that it will launch its first India-centric electric vehicle by 2025. Sohn said, “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6 launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy.”

Expansion

Kia will set up similar EV chargers across the country to strengthen the charging network. Sohn said, “Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.”

Furthermore, Kia has launched the EV6 in India at a price of nearly Rs.60 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the carmaker, the EV6 has been overbooked and will be up for grabs again next year. It is set to rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, which is expected to launch in India by the end of this year. The EV6 is based on Hyundai and Kia’s common Electric-global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform. According to Kia, the EV6 can offer a range of put 528 km on a single charge. Using a 350 kWh fast charger, the EV6 can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The 240 kWh charger should not take more than 30 minutes to do the same.