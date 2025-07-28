Kick has now surpassed Twitch in the Spanish-speaking livestreaming market. This marks a major shift in viewer preferences and which platform leads the market. According to comparison data between Kick and Twitch, the platform overtook its rival on July 3, 2025.

It stayed ahead through the middle of July. By July 14, Kick had about 60% of the views in Spanish-speaking areas. This win was shared widely on its Spanish-language social media accounts. This isn’t the first time Kick has stepped past Twitch.

In October 2024, Colombian streamer WestCol got over 1 million live viewers during his Stream Fighters 3 event. That moment briefly put Kick in the lead. However, this new rise seems steadier. It shows a bigger change, driven by Kick’s rapid but strategic growth, backed by Stake owner Ed Craven.

What’s behind the rise?

A mix of big-name streamers and shows outside of gaming helped Kick grow. Earlier this month, Kick passed 1 billion hours of total watch time. It now holds about 25% of the global livestreaming market.

Part of that growth comes from huge deals that made the news. One of the biggest was a $100 million contract with Canadian streamer xQc back in 2023. This milestone puts Kick beside the top names in streaming.

It’s now catching up to Twitch and YouTube in total watch hours. Much of this rise comes from local shows, different kinds of content, and live tools that speak more to younger viewers.

One of the biggest moves came from Kick CEO Ed Craven. He reportedly offered $140 million to Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed. During a stream on July 18, Ross said Craven gave them a cumulative $140 million deal. The deal had no gambling requirements and could be extended after one year.

Billion-dollar offer falls flat with star streamers

Both Cenat and IShowSpeed said no to the offer. Cenat, who now has over 18 million Twitch followers, said he wanted to stay in charge of his own content and stay true to his fans. He shared that he had already turned down other big-money deals because they would’ve limited when and how he streams.

IShowSpeed, who has over 42 million YouTube subscribers and 1 million Twitch followers, also had doubts. In a December 2024 interview with YouTuber Jon Youshaei, he said the deal didn’t feel right and might’ve changed who he is or how he makes videos.

Both streamers later teamed up with Rumble for a show that only airs there. They chose creative freedom over a bigger paycheck. Ross, on the other hand, is still one of the biggest names on Kick. He joined early and has stayed loud in showing support for the platform.

As Kick keeps getting bigger, the race between streaming sites is heating up. Creators are now more selective about where they go, and their fans move with them from platform to platform. It shows how fast livestreaming is changing.

In this space, loyalty doesn’t last forever, and even offers worth billions can be turned down. Knowing this well, Stake founder Ed Craven continues on his mission to give streamers more freedom and revenue.