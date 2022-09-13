Kirby: Return to Dreamland Deluxe Coming to the Switch

Kirby is back on a new adventure, Nintendo was excited to announce that Kirby: Return to Dreamland Deluxe will be released on the Nintendo Switch on February 24th, 2023. This game is a remastered version of the Wii game that was originally released in 2011. This time, it will feature some new content such as a boss rush mode and an additional multiplayer battle mode.

The Switch version of Kirby: Return to Dreamland will have six additional game modes, including a new "Kirby 100%" mode, where players can choose to play 100 stages in the game at once.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

