Know about this Iconic Hotel in Manhattan where PM Modi is staying during his first US State Visit

New York’s Madison Avenue was abuzz with excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel during his state visit to the United States. This iconic hotel, located at the corner of 50th Street and just minutes away from Central Park, has become a symbol of luxury and elegance. The hotel’s association with popular culture, including its appearance in the TV show Gossip Girl, and its previous prestigious guests such as US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, adds to its charm and allure. This report will provide an overview of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, its significance during PM Modi’s visit, and the key events taking place during his stay.

Hotel Description:

Lotte New York Palace is a renowned five-star hotel featuring 733 guest rooms and suites. The hotel stands tall at 563 feet, comprising 51 floors in a majestic skyscraper. The luxurious rooms offer comfort and opulence, with rates starting from approximately Rs 48,000 per night for a king-size bed and reaching over Rs 12 lakh per night for the lavish Towers Penthouse Suite. The hotel’s prime location makes it an ideal choice for visitors looking to explore the heart of Manhattan.

Gossip Girl Connection:

One of the factors that contributed to the hotel’s fame was its portrayal in the TV show Gossip Girl. The hotel was depicted as the residence of Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, one of the main characters in the series. This association with a popular and influential show has brought widespread recognition and heightened its appeal, especially among fans of the series.

Previous Notable Guests:

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel has hosted several prominent figures, including former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. PM Modi himself has stayed at the hotel on previous occasions, solidifying its status as a preferred choice for dignitaries and leaders visiting the United States.

PM Modi’s Arrival and Activities:

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the hotel staff and his supporters. The hotel served as a meeting place for various engagements during his stay in New York. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted at the hotel, where he had a meeting with PM Modi. Additionally, the Prime Minister met with numerous academics, health experts, and business leaders, utilizing the hotel’s prestigious midtown Manhattan location as a venue for these important discussions.

Yoga Day Celebration:

Notably, PM Modi led a historic Yoga Day event during his visit to the United States. The event attracted a massive crowd and set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of nationalities participating in a yoga session. In his address, PM Modi emphasized that yoga is a universal practice, free from copyrights and patents, and capable of bridging divides among people.

Upcoming Key Events:

On June 22, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House, where US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in his honor. This event highlights the significance of PM Modi’s visit and symbolizes the growing diplomatic relations between the two nations. Furthermore, on the same day, PM Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, providing an opportunity to strengthen ties and foster collaboration between India and the United States.

On June 23, PM Modi will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This luncheon further underscores the importance of bilateral relationships and serves as a platform for discussing key issues of mutual interest. The Lotte New York Palace Hotel has become a significant location for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay during his US visit. Its luxurious accommodations, association with popular culture, and history of hosting distinguished

guests make it an ideal choice for hosting world leaders. PM Modi’s visit is marked by various important events and meetings, emphasizing the growing partnership between India and the United States. As PM Modi continues to engage in diplomatic discussions, the Lotte New York Palace Hotel serves as a backdrop of elegance and grandeur, adding to the significance of his visit to the United States.

PM Modi’s US State Visit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 state visit to the United States marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations between India and the US. This visit, filled with high-level meetings, significant engagements, and diplomatic discussions, reflects the growing partnership and shared interests between the two nations. As PM Modi embarked on this visit, several key events and initiatives unfolded, contributing to the strengthening of ties between India and the United States.

One of the highlights of PM Modi’s visit was the historic Yoga Day event held in the United States. With a massive crowd in attendance, PM Modi led a yoga session that set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of nationalities participating in a yoga session. This event not only showcased the universality and adaptability of yoga but also emphasized the power of wellness and holistic practices in fostering global harmony.

During his stay in New York, PM Modi engaged in a series of meetings with political leaders, business executives, and influential figures from various fields. These interactions provided opportunities to discuss key issues, strengthen economic cooperation, and promote mutual understanding. PM Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, symbolizing the potential collaboration between India and the electric vehicle industry. Such meetings demonstrate the focus on innovation, technology, and sustainable development as pillars of the India-US partnership.

The visit also included significant engagements at the White House. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, highlighting the warm reception and mutual respect between the two leaders. A State Dinner hosted in PM Modi’s honor further emphasized the significance of the visit and served as a platform to deepen diplomatic ties and foster a strategic partnership.

Addressing a joint sitting of the US Congress, PM Modi had the opportunity to present India’s vision and priorities on a global stage. This address aimed to strengthen the foundation of cooperation between the two nations and explore avenues for collaboration in areas such as trade, security, and climate change. Additionally, PM Modi’s luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken further showcased the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations at the highest levels.

Overall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 US state visit demonstrated the significance of the India-US partnership and its potential to shape global affairs. Through engagements with political leaders, business executives, and the public, PM Modi emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and shared values in addressing global challenges. This visit served as a platform to further deepen and expand the multifaceted relationship between India and the United States, paving the way for a future of greater cooperation, prosperity, and mutual understanding.

Comments

comments