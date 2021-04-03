Krafton Will Be Shutting Down Pubg Lite Is Shutting Down On April 29

Krafton has announced that it will shut down the free PUBG Lite version on April 29. According to the announcement, the developer has decided to shut down the free-to-play version. A new announcement about the future of PUBG Lite, one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world, has just been shared. As cited by The Verge, “Krafton announces that they will close it on March 31, according to a statement on their website.

We regret to inform you that the service of PUBG LITE will end on April 29, 2021, UTC. The game will be taken offline and all player support for Lite will not be available to all players until the end of April 2021 (UTC) at the latest.

While the game takes its last breath on April 29, the Facebook page for PUBG Lite will remain active. Krafton did not immediately say how long the Facebook page will be open after all other facilities have been discontinued. The game’s support pages will be closed on May 29 but will continue to operate for another month. The problem The company says Lily’s Facebook page will remain open until the end of April 2021 (UTC) at the latest.

