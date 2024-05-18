Kraken, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly weighing the possibility of discontinuing support for Tether’s USDT stablecoin in the European Union (EU), Bloomberg reported on May 17. Kraken considers delisting USDT due to upcoming regulatory changes in the EU.

Marcus Hughes, Kraken’s Global Head of Regulatory Strategy, disclosed that the company is strategizing for scenarios where it may become “not tenable to list specific tokens such as USDT.” This decision stems from anticipated changes in the EU’s regulatory framework, particularly with the impending implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) guidance in July.

Under MiCA, companies issuing fiat-backed stablecoins like Tether will be mandated to register as electronic money institutions (EMIs) and fulfill other regulatory obligations. Hughes indicated that compliance with the EU’s regulatory regime could lead to a reduction in the availability of stablecoins in Europe.

Kraken’s Response to Regulatory Shifts

Kraken considers delisting USDT and this is one of the strategic considerations being weighed by Kraken in light of regulatory shifts.

Despite Hughes’ statements, a Kraken spokesperson clarified that the exchange currently has no immediate plans to delist Tether or modify its USDT trading pairs. The spokesperson emphasized that Kraken regularly evaluates its global strategy and operations to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Tether, in response to the regulatory developments, expressed its expectation for exchanges to maintain USDT as a means of on-ramp and off-ramp while providing liquidity in euros for European users. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), criticized MiCA’s stringent regulations regarding reserve management and stated that the company presently has no intentions of seeking regulatory approval in the EU.

Kraken’s contemplation mirrors actions taken by other cryptocurrency exchanges in anticipation of MiCA. OKX, for instance, delisted Tether for EU users in March, although the company did not explicitly cite impending regulations as the reason. Instead, OKX affirmed its support for Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Binance’s Previous Contemplations and Clarifications

Earlier in September 2023, Marina Parthuisot, Binance France’s head of legal, suggested the possibility of delisting all stablecoins in Europe by June 30. However, Binance’s then-CEO, Changpeng Zhao, later clarified that the statement was taken out of context, affirming the company’s partnerships with compliant stablecoin issuers.

As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve globally, cryptocurrency exchanges like Kraken navigate these changes, weighing their compliance obligations against operational strategies and user needs.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken finds itself at a crossroads amidst shifting regulatory landscapes, particularly in the European Union (EU). The looming implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) guidance in July poses significant challenges and decisions for the exchange and its users.

Regulatory Pressures and Market Response

The regulatory framework proposed by MiCA presents stringent requirements for companies issuing fiat-backed stablecoins like Tether. The mandate for such companies to register as electronic money institutions (EMIs) and meet additional regulatory standards threatens to reshape the stablecoin market in Europe.

Kraken’s consideration of dropping support for Tether’s USDT stablecoin in the EU reflects the mounting pressures exchanges face to comply with evolving regulations. While Kraken has yet to make a definitive decision, this shows how challenging it is to balance regulatory compliance and user demands.

Impact on Market Dynamics and User Experience

In response to regulatory concerns, Kraken considers delisting USDT from its platform. The potential delisting of Tether by Kraken, if realized, could have significant implications for both the exchange and its users. It may lead to a reduction in the variety of stablecoins available for trading on the platform, impacting market liquidity and user choice.

Moreover, users accustomed to transacting with Tether may face disruptions in their trading activities, potentially prompting them to seek alternative platforms or stablecoin options. This could result in a shift in market share among exchanges and influence user perceptions of platform reliability and responsiveness to regulatory changes. Market dynamics, regulatory compliance, and user experience are all challenges Kraken and other exchanges must navigate.

