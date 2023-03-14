South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem urged multiple states to deny House Bill that bans cryptocurrency’s use as money. The governor emphasised that the bill, masquerading as a Universal Commercial Code guidelines update, paves the way for CBDCs and clearly threatens people’s freedom.

Kristi Noem vetoes bill that bans crypto tokens for use as money

Last Friday, the government of the US state of South Dakota announced that Governor Kristi Noem had vetoed House Bill 1193, which would ban cryptocurrency’s use for money. In her veto letter, the governor explained that House Bill 1193 adopts a definition of money to exclude cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and other digital assets. At the same time, these UCC revisions include CBDCs as money.

Pointing out that the HB bill was over 110 pages long, the governor explained in an interview with Fox News last Friday that it was sold as an update to the guidelines of the Universal Commercial Code, backed by all their financial institutions.

She mentioned that as they started reading through the bill, they saw a section that changed the definition of currency. And essentially, it paved the way for a government-led CBDC and banned other forms of crypto tokens, bitcoin or digital currency that exist in the market. The governor said that this bill is clearly a threat to their freedom, noting that South Dakota is the first state in the country to look at this bill and find its truth.

20 other states are about to consider a similar bill

As you know, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem urged multiple states to deny House Bill that bans cryptocurrency’s use as money, saying it threatens their freedom. While discussing this matter, she further detailed that they have the same language in 20 other states. She believes that it will pave the way for the Feds to control their currency and thus control people. It should be alarming to everyone, and it’s being sold as a UCC guideline update.

The governor further cautioned that if the government’s CBDC becomes the only legal digital currency in the country, then the government will be able to control how the public spends the money, which will take away all their freedom.

