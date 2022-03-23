Kroger and Nvidia partner to ‘reinvent the shopping experience’ with AI and digital twin simulations

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and NVIDIA today announced a strategic partnership to use AI-enabled technologies and services to redefine the shopping experience.

Through digital twin simulations — virtual models designed to accurately reflect store layouts and other operations — Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, and NVIDIA will build a state-of-the-art AI lab and demonstration centre to expand Kroger’s freshness initiatives, improve shipping logistics, and create a better shopping experience in stores.

The lab will be housed in Kroger’s corporate headquarters in Cincinnati. For retail, it will leverage the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, NVIDIA OmniverseTM Enterprise for digital twin simulations, and NVIDIA cuOpt for logistics optimizations. To acquire relevant data on the grocer’s almost 2,800 locations across the United States, the initial installation will use nine NVIDIA DGXTM A100 systems, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA RTXTM workstations.

“NVIDIA and Kroger’s collaboration on artificial intelligence and digital twins will further expand Kroger’s digital technology leadership,” said Azita Martin, vice president and general manager of NVIDIA’s Retail division. “Kroger already is delivering excellent customer experiences in stores and providing fast home delivery. With NVIDIA AI, shoppers gain more personalised experiences in physical stores and online.”

The two companies will look into how NVIDIA technology can help them:

Using machine vision and analytics, detect early signs of declining freshness.

To assure freshness from farm to plate, use dynamic routing for last-mile delivery.

With digital twin store simulation, you may improve store efficiency and operations.

