Kshitij is Asia’s largest Techno-management symposium organized by the students of IIT Kharagpur. Kshitij started its adventure in 2004 and grew up drastically to become what it is today. Its aim is to provide a national-level platform for all technically inclined youth to showcase their talent and expertise. Kshitij has bombarded the stage set for the fully offline 20th edition from 20th to 22nd January 2023. Kshitij with its theme Ethereal Exodus left a mark in all the participant’s hearts with an amazing experience. A year full of emotions, people, and environments but all aligned to one goal to provide the best experience to the audience. The entire teamwork encapsulates the ultimate three days of an ecosystem we provide to the students. The reviews of our audience have testified to the experience we have provided and each year sets higher benchmarks of performance. We have seen participation from all over India and abroad of 2,500 students. We are associated with UNESCO, SAYEN/CEE, AIAI, UNICEF, and Make in India. With prize money of over 4.5 million, we have successfully completed our 20 glorious years of India’s leading college fest.

Gather around and buckle up as we walk you through Kshitij 2023. Kshitij organized a range of activities like Guest lectures, Workshops, Exhibitions, tech-summits, gamefest, Auto-Expos, and Mega shows.

Students from all over India and abroad participated in exciting events like INDIA INNOVATES – PRODUCT INNOVATION CHALLENGE (Prize money 60,000/-), Sand Rover(Prize money 50,000/-), Robo Wars(Prize money 1,50,000/-), Laws Of Motion(Prize money 2,40,000/-), Seismic Shake(Prize money 50,000/-), Droid Blitz(Prize money 40,000/-), Eureka(Prize money 20,000/-), Kharagpur Data-Science Hackathon(Prize money 70,000/-), BPlan(Prize money 70,000/-), Anadigix(Prize money 40,000/-), Enigma(Prize money 15,000/-), Kshitij Maths Olympiad(Prize Money 15,000/-), EV Designers Challenge(Prize money 50,000/-), Overnite(Prize money 50,000/-), Source Code(Prize money 40,000/-), Tech-Quiz (Prize Money: 30,000/-), Robotix 2023 Voyager(Prize Money: 50,000/-), Crossfire(Prize money 50,000/-), Web-a-thon(Prize Money 40,000/-), Wood Stock(Prize money 20,000/-).

Workshop

Every Year Kshitij conducts free workshops for students across the country. These workshops are conducted by prominent companies like Microsoft, Upstox, Acer, Mediatek, The Red Pen, Google, MongoDB, Upstox, MacIntel solutions, Trellix, and Unity.

GameFest

Gamefest featuring exciting games like Call of Duty, Valorant, CS GO, and FIFA23 was held which initiated the competitive spirit in all the participants.

Guest Lecture

Guest lectures were taken by most renowned individuals like Mr. Pawan Kumar Chandana(CO-founder, skyroot aerospace), Mr. Koppilli Radhakrishnan (Former chairman, ISRO, Padma Bhushan awardee), Mr. Ashneer Grover(Founder, BharatPe, Shark Tank India S1)

The 20th edition of Kshitij 2023, presented by Acer and Co-presented by NPCI, is held in offline mode after 2 years of the online edition. A year full of emotions, people, and environments but all aligned to one goal to provide the best experience to the audience. This time with the motto of “Think || Create || Enjoy”, Kshitij has provided an exhilarating experience with its extravaganza of events, mega shows, guest lectures, interactive sessions, exhibitions, workshops, and a lot more…