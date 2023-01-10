Kshitij IIT Kharagpur 20th Edition from 20th to 22nd January.

Kshitij is Asia’s largest Techno-management symposium organized by the students of IIT Kharagpur. Kshitij started its adventure in 2004 and grew up drastically to become what it is today. Its aim is to provide a national-level platform for all technically inclined youth to showcase their talent and expertise. Kshitij is ready to hit the road with its 20th edition in offline mode from 20th to 22nd January 2023 after the successful 19th edition in online mode. The theme of Kshitij 2023 is Ethereal Exodus.

Gather around and buckle up as we bring you Kshitij 2023 from 20-22nd January 2023.

Kshitij organizes a range of activities like Guest lectures, Workshops, Exhibitions, Auto-Expos, and Mega shows.

The accommodation portal is live. Register yourself at https://ktj.in/#/accommodation

The events that are currently live on website are:

INDIA INNOVATES – PRODUCT INNOVATION CHALLENGE

Participants come up with new and novel solutions to real-world issues, so that product innovation will enhance and manufacturing ecosystems might emerge. Prize money 60,000/-

Sand Rover

Participants make an all-terrain Remote Controlled Rover that can go through some twisty and off-road obstacle courses, wired or wirelessly controlled. Prize money 50,000/-

Robo Wars

A cage is created as a fierce arena where robots face each other in a ruthless duel, to see who comes out on top. Prize money 1,50,000/-

Laws Of Motion

An RC aircraft designing event where you build Amazing Aircrafts with the help of your knowledge in mechanics and aerodynamics. Prize money 2,40,000/-

Seismic Shake

When more people were aware of the issues affecting structural performance and the importance of excellent design and construction, the possibility of improper structures being erected in earthquake-prone areas decreased. Prize money 50,000/-

Droid Blitz

To build wireless-remote controlled electric-powered robots that can be used to complete broken pathways and transfer packages by running on land as well as water. Prize money 40,000/-

Eureka

Inviting students with motivation to exhibit their elite ideas. Show this world the fruit of all the effort you have put in to understand the language of the universe. Prize money 20,000/-

Kharagpur Data-Science Hackathon

The competition aims to foster highly innovative analytical thinking in the participants through a real-world challenge formulated by the best industry minds of Axtria. Prize money 70,000/-

BPlan

B Plan is one of the most prominent events of Kshitij, IIT Kharagpur. Participants (teams) come up with new startup ideas and pitch it in the hope of incubation so that their entrepreneurship dreams come true. Prize money 70,000/-

Anadigix

Every machine made till now has one or other form of analog or digital circuit. Understanding these plays a major role in the development of futuristic gadgets. Prize money 40,000/-

Enigma

Enigma, a quiz that will be conducted in Kshitij 2023 does precisely this and we can’t wait to see how interesting the event is! Prize money 15,000/-

Kshitij Maths Olympiad

In this event, as the name suggests the participants will put to test their mathematical skills by solving MCQs and competing against all the other registered participants. Prize Money 15,000/-

EV Designers Challenge

This competition invites participants from all over the country to make designs/selections for the battery pack, motor, thermal management and the software models implemented in a designed EV. Prize money 50,000/-

Overnite

Imagine the intensity in the minds of students when they are gathered together to code, pulling an all-nighter in search of the best among them. Healthy competition helps everyone develop themselves as well as others. Prize money 50,000/-

Source Code

Source code is a two-round coding event. The main objective of the source code is to identify the best coder who can guess the problem statement by his/her commonsense. The participants have to guess the problem statement and then code accordingly. Prize money 40,000/-

Tech-Quiz

Quiz has always been a basis for testing your knowledge. Test your knowledge now and be a part of this interactive program that goes beyond the traditional bounds of learning. Gear up to explore and hunt the technical world through the Tech Quiz of Kshitij, IIT Kharagpur.

Prize Money: 30000

Robotix 2023 Voyager

Technology Robotix Society, in collaboration with Kshitij, IIT Kharagpur, presents the Autonomous Robotics Event of ROBOTIX 2023- Voyager. This Autonomous Robotics event will test your ability to make a line follower bot that can find its path to the coffer full of treasure and bring it back by reading colour patches. Prize Money: 50000

Crossfire

Technology Robotix Society, in collaboration with Kshitij, IIT Kharagpur, presents the Manual Robotics Event of ROBOTIX 2023- Crossfire. This Robosoccer event will test your and your bot’s ability to run a rig on your opponents and score goals. Prize money 50,000/-

Web-a-thon

In this coding world one of the most common things that is full stack development is raising its threads in a drastic way where optimizing a website plays an important role in making the website the most attractive and responsive. We team kshitij are introducing web-optimization.

Prize Money: 40000

Wood Stock

Woodstock by Angel One & Kshitij 2023 is here to provide you with hands-on experience in trading by providing you with all the tools of a real trader – dummy money, a real-life stock market interface, and a cash prize of INR 20,000.

The 20th edition is going to be held in offline mode after 2 years of the online edition. A year full of emotions, people, and environments but all aligned to one goal to provide the best experience to the audience. This time with the motto of “Think || Create || Enjoy”, Kshitij is all set to provide an exhilarating experience with its extravaganza of events, mega shows, guest lectures, interactive sessions, exhibitions, workshops, and a lot more…

The accommodation portal is live. Register yourself at https://ktj.in/#/accommodation

