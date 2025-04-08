Kyung Hee University has officially launched the Global Research Center for Quantum Materials, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation scientific research. The opening ceremony, held at the university’s Crown Hall, drew approximately 300 attendees including global scholars, government officials, and members of the academic community. Professor Konstantin Novoselov, Nobel Laureate in Physics and director of the new center, participated in the event and shared his vision for the center’s future, stating, “I am thrilled to join the journey of the Global Research Center for Quantum Materials. Materials play a vital role in uncovering new quantum phenomena and enabling future technologies.”

The ceremony began with a plaque unveiling on the third floor of the former College of Science building, followed by formal welcoming remarks. President Jinsang Kim of Kyung Hee University emphasized the strategic importance of the center, calling quantum science “a game-changer of the future” and reinforcing the university’s commitment to global leadership in the field. The appointment of Professor Novoselov as Eminent Scholar and the launch of the center marks a foundational step for Korea’s growing presence in quantum research.

The center brings together a distinguished team of researchers, including Professors Philip Kim ES, Sang Wook Kim, Junho Choi, Soojoon Lee, Jieun Yang, and Sun-Kyung Kim, who will collaborate across disciplines to advance the development of quantum materials, customized quantum devices, and verification systems. Their shared goal is to create a comprehensive ecosystem for quantum science at Kyung Hee University and establish an international research network.

Government dignitaries such as Seoul Deputy Mayor Byung-min Kim and Sangwook Han, President of the Quantum Information Society of Korea, praised the initiative and pledged support. Deputy Mayor Kim noted that the center aligns with Korea’s national strategy for quantum innovation and highlighted the role of local governments in strengthening the country’s R&D capabilities.

Following the ceremony, Professor Sang Wook Kim delivered a special lecture titled “Quantum Physics for Everyone,” aimed at helping the general public understand complex concepts such as quantum superposition and computing. He illustrated principles through famous experiments, including the double-slit test, and explained the foundations of quantum mechanics in an engaging and accessible manner.

Professor Novoselov then presented a second lecture, “Materials for the Future,” sharing insights on cutting-edge advancements in material science. He detailed the exceptional properties of graphene, the two-dimensional material for which he received the Nobel Prize, and discussed its far-reaching applications in electronics, medicine, and energy. Emphasizing the potential of emerging materials to mimic biological systems, he outlined future possibilities for quantum technologies that integrate semiconducting, superconducting, and magnetic traits.

He also explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum materials research, highlighting how AI and robotics can drive rapid innovation by enabling predictive modeling and optimization. He pointed to promising areas such as self-healing materials and non-equilibrium systems that replicate the adaptive behavior of living organisms.

Professor Novoselov concluded by underscoring the importance of the Global Research Center for Quantum Materials as a platform for global collaboration. “The goal is not just technological advancement,” he noted, “but solving real-world problems through the lens of quantum science.”

As part of the center’s outreach, the university also launched the Novoselov Future Science Talent Award, a scholarship program supporting young researchers from Kyung Hee’s elementary, middle, high school, and university-level institutions.

The opening of the Global Research Center for Quantum Materials marks a pivotal milestone for Kyung Hee University and the broader scientific community. It represents a commitment to pioneering innovation, expanding global partnerships, and shaping the future of humanity through quantum science.

