Inflation is off the charts in the United States, and prices of everyday items and groceries are rising very rapidly. Technically we have also entered a recessionary period, and things are only going to get worse from here on. And this shows in a viral TikTok video where the lady rants about not being able to even afford ice cream. She also complained about how the prices have risen so much that a bag of chips now costs $6.59.

The TikTok by @crownqueenroze begins with her saying, “Guyz! I genuine do not know what we are supposed to do anymore.” Her facial expression clearly shows that she is frustrated and unable to figure out what to do.

The video continues her saying that in the next few months, she needs to find a 1-bedroom apartment at a time when even groceries are becoming unaffordable.

The lady then says that she has a college degree and is looking for a job in her field as she doesn’t have one currently. Once she gets one, it’s gonna be working all day for her just to be able to get by and “scrape up the bare minimum” and maybe buy ice cream sometimes because she can’t afford it 99% of the time.

She used to think that things would get better after college. But now she just doesn’t have any energy to do anything. Once she gets back home, she doesn’t even have the motivation to get up and do something.

The lady further adds that she tried to be as positive as possible and just go on a funny little rant, but it is quite serious. She finally says, “I am out of ideas, and I am out of motivation.”

I guess we can all feel her about the rising prices of everyday necessities like groceries and household essentials. And the worst part is authorities aren’t doing anything to solve these issues.

Fascinating new Harvard-Harris poll: The 3 issues Americans are most worried about: Inflation, Economy/Jobs and Immigration. People perceive the GOP's top priorities are also those. But they see that Dems are most obsessed with a 3-hour riot that happened almost 2 years ago: pic.twitter.com/lAPf477hGU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 16, 2022

