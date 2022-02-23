Lana Rhoades scams her community, runs away with $1.5 million

Lana Rhoades, a well-known pornstar, and influencer launched her own NFT project last month. The idea raised $1.5 million, promising a profitable investment. It was all going swimmingly until Lana Rhoades quit the NFT project and vanished with the money in yet another NFT fraud, according to a recent claim.

Lana Rhoades quit the NFT project and vanished with the money

YouTube investigator Coffeezilla has put together a short video that outlines the recent events surrounding the NFT project created by famous porn star turned influencer Lana Rhoades.

The project is called “CryptoSis” and features collections of cartoon images of Rhoades, which the actress told her audience would be a valuable investment as she will be working hard to “increase the value of CryptoSis’s, and make it a lucrative investment for holders that they can sell for more than they paid to mint”.

In one of his recent videos, Coffeezilla, a well-known YouTube investigator, revealed facts about the intricate scheme. CryptoSis was the name given to Rhoades’ lucrative project that turned out to be a hoax. Last month, the initiative began with NFTs of cartoony representations of the porn celebrity.

Rhoades, on the other hand, attempted to sell the project to her audience. According to her, the project was designed to increase the value of NFT holders, making it a “profitable investment.” Rhoades also guaranteed the holders that the coins would “sell for more than they paid to mint.”

While it may not be enough to persuade some, others may not require a large sum of money to invest in an NFT. Furthermore, Rhoades said in a second social media post that the endeavor isn’t a one-time occurrence. Other models have “signed to design their own lines,” she added. The lucrative initiative has been compared to an “NFT franchise,” with Rhoades stating that the brand and its value will continue to rise. Rhoades’ NFT project included a roadmap that promised various incentives if sales reached a certain percentage.

Rhoades vanished from the digital environment less than a week after the $1.5 million was donated, which was bad for the users who purchased her NFTs. After withdrawing the funds in Ethereum, the well-known pornstar stated that the community had become hostile to her.

While some of those who fell for the complex con just lost money, the effort will be remembered for a long time. Yes, before the hoax was discovered, one of the numerous people who decided to invest in Rhoades’ NFTs tattooed the project’s emblem on their bodies.

The topic has received a wide range of responses on Reddit. Some users speculated on whether the pornstar will be arrested, while others simply laughed at those who fell for the new rug pull. One user, Salt Vault 7, described remorse as “wonderful.” They further questioned if consumers are aware that NFTs are not included in a blockchain. Those NFTs are “worthless barcode images,” according to one user.

Rhoades’ Twitter account currently has 1.5 million followers. The prominent influencer hasn’t tweeted since Sunday, and there’s no mention of the NFT initiative in her most recent Tweets. Nonetheless, her profile photo is the project’s animated logo.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: 60% of merchants want to accept cryptocurrency within a year