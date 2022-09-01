Last Year, the Creators of OnlyFans Earned Over $4 Billion

According to the corporation, content providers on the subscription platform OnlyFans made approximately $4 billion (£3.47 billion) in 2021.

The site, which is known for hosting sexual content, made $433 million in pre-tax earnings last year, up from $61 million in 2020. OnlyFans saw an increase in users throughout the outbreak.

However, it has been chastised for not doing enough to prevent minors from selling sexual content. According to the company, it is always upgrading its approach to safety and content moderation. OnlyFans, which was founded in 2016, has 220 million members and over two million producers globally.

The number of fans utilizing the site increased by 128% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the number of creators increased by 34%.

Earnings for creators were more than double what they were the prior year. OnlyFans deducts 20% of all fees given to its content authors.

“We are empowering creators to monetize their material and have true control over it,” stated Amrapali Gan, CEO. “We will continue to invest in the creative economy by improving safety, expanding original OFTV [the company’s free streaming platform], and growing our community of creators and fans,” she added.

The website allows singers, fitness experts, and celebrities to charge their fans for unique tips and visual content. It is best recognised, though, for allowing content providers such as porn stars and sex workers to charge for sexually graphic images and videos.

Following pressure from banking partners, the business said last year that all sexually explicit content will be removed from the platform.

However, after receiving negative feedback from its users, OnlyFans stopped the policy modification a week later.

A BBC News investigation in 2021 discovered that youngsters had used fraudulent IDs to create accounts on the site.

Following the study, England’s children’s commissioner stated that OnlyFans needed to do more to prevent underage individuals from selling pornographic pictures on the platform.

In response to the probe, OnlyFans stated that the accounts had been deactivated and that all active memberships had been flagged and refunded.